YouTube to roll out AI-powered music generation tool for creators: Details

YouTube is also testing a feature that automatically syncs creator's short content with the music they choose.

youtube
youtube(Photo: Shutterstock)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 5:43 PM IST
YouTube is introducing a new feature called Music Assistant, which will use artificial intelligence to create custom instrumental background sound that can be added to videos without any worry of copyright claims. The company said that they are giving creators a new option in the Creator Music marketplace, where they can create music through a text prompt. Additionally, for short content creators, YouTube is experimenting with a feature that automatically matches video with the creator’s chosen music track.
 
Music Assistant for creators
 
Music Assistant is an AI tool for YouTube creators that will help them create royalty-free instrumental background music for their long videos. The instrumental track will be created as per the creator’s text prompt. In their prompt, creators could describe the type of music they want to create, including by specifying details like instruments, mood, the type of video they’re making, and more. Besides, the feature will also offer some pre-made prompts to select from. 
This new feature is currently available to those who have access to Creator Music Beta YouTube Studio.

YouTube earlier tested a similar AI feature, Dream Track, which was powered by DeepMind’s Lyria. This feature allowed people to create 30-second music tracks in the style of famous artists.
 
For short video content creators, YouTube is also testing a feature that automatically matches creator’s short content with the music they choose to add to the video. The company said that they will initially test this feature with a small group of creators.
First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

