Indie Game Utsav X Comic Con announces offers on Steam for Indian games

The Comic Con X Indie Game Utsav Steam sale is live now and it will end on April 20. Gamers can purchase Indie or Indian-origin games at discounts until then

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 5:40 PM IST
Indie Game Utsav and Comic Con India have partnered for the Comic Con X Indie Game Utsav Steam Sale, offering over 100 India-made and Indian-origin PC games at reduced prices of up to 80 per cent. The sale is live now and will go on until April 20, 11 pm IST. To improve access and awareness about the sale, Steam will be showing Indian-made games on its global front page from April 18 to 20.
 
Notably, the Comic Con X Indie Game Utsav Steam Sale happens at the same time as India’s only PC and console-focused game developer event, Indie Game Utsav, at Mumbai Comic Con 2025.
 
The games that are being offered at reduced prices during this sale include Crimson Tactics: The Rise of The White Banner, Mechanical Fury, Kurukshetra Ascension, Reditus, Rot in Hell, Tanhaji - The Lion Maratha Warrior of Ch. Shivaji, Raji: An Ancient Epic, Bao Bao’s Cozy Laundromat, Fears to Fathom, The Palace on the Hill, Kanla, and more.
 
In addition, a range of promising India-made games on Steam will be shown prominently to global audiences, giving them the chance to add these titles to their wishlists. Spanning genres like strategy, adventure, and more, the line-up features titles such as Abashed, Appa, Cosmic Race Galactic Showdown, Detective Dotson, Fishbowl, Frontier Paladin, Mukti, Sojourn Past, Spook-A-Boo, among others.

Indie Game Utsav at Comic Con India
 
Mumbai Comic Con 2025 is set to feature the first edition of Indie Game Utsav, a major gaming festival highlighting independently developed PC and console games. Scheduled for April 12–13 at the Jio World Convention Centre, the event will show over 40 India-made indie titles, aiming to highlight the country’s growing presence in the global gaming scene.   
 
With PC gaming accounting for 22 per cent of India’s video game revenue and over 132 million users on Steam worldwide, Indie Game Utsav seeks to encourage long-term growth in India’s PC and console gaming ecosystem. The event will also provide a platform for Indian indie developers to connect with international publishers, helping them enter wider markets.   
 
Global names like Krafton, Garena, Epic Games, Neon Doctrine, Dangen Entertainment, Xbox, Xsolla, 1312 Interactive, and Untold Tales will be there. The event is supported by Xbox, Xsolla, Specter, and Nodwin Gaming, with IGDA India acting as the official Community Partner.
 
First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

