April Pink Moon 2025: Everything you need to know about this 'Micromoon'

April Pink Moon 2025: On Saturday, April 12, the full moon for April, also referred to as the Paschal Moon or Pink Moon, will rise. According to the Old Farmer's Almanack, the "Pink Moon" represents the "return of life and the resurgence of nature after winter's dormancy." It is special because it is the smallest full moon of the year, or "micromoon." In the constellation Virgo, the moon will be located near the bright blue-white star, Spica.

In the Christian calendar, this full moon is also significant. It is referred to as the Paschal Full Moon and aids in determining Easter's date. This year, Easter will fall on Sunday, April 20, as it is the first full moon following the March equinox, which occurred on March 20. The "Flower Moon," which is scheduled to occur on May 12, will be the next full moon.

What is the April Pink Moon 2025?

The Northern Hemisphere's first full moon of spring, known as the 'Pink Moon', is linked to rebirth and transformation. Another name for it is the Paschal Full Moon, and it determines when Easter Sunday falls. The Pink Moon, which occurs in April 2025, will be a 'Micromoon'.

ALSO READ: Banks closed April 12-14: Is your state on the holiday list? Check here This indicates that the Moon will be at its 'apogee', or furthest point from Earth. It will appear slightly smaller and fainter than usual in the night sky as a result. The phrase "Pink Moon" describes the early spring blooms of wildflowers like creeping phlox and moss pink, according to Native American traditions.

Why is the April Pink Moon called ‘Micromoon’ or ‘Paschal Full Moon’?

The full moon in April will not always be pink in appearance. Native Americans gave the moon its name based on the color of the wild ground phlox, which is among the first flowers to bloom in April, according to Starwalk. The Tennessean said that while the perennial bloom is typically pink, it can also be purple or white, according to The Old Farmer's Almanack. Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, and Fish Moon are some of the other historical names for Pink Moon in different cultures.

The full moon in April is also referred to as the "Paschal Full Moon" since it establishes the date of 'Easter'. The first full moon after the March equinox was the Paschal full moon, which took place on March 20. Easter will fall on 20 April, the first Sunday following the full moon, in 2025. It will, therefore, seem to have a diameter that is roughly 5.1% smaller than usual. The word "micromoon," which is the opposite of a supermoon, comes from this.

April’s Full Moon 2025: Will it be visible from India?

Indeed, India will be able to see the April Pink Moon 2025. It will take place at 8:22 PM EDT on Saturday, April 12, 2025, which is equivalent to 5:00 AM IST on Sunday, April 13, 2025. The best places to observe the moon are those that are far from light pollution, like broad fields, hilltops, or rural areas, yet you can see the moon from anywhere in India.

April’s Full Moon: How to watch?

For the best view, go to an open space where the Moon is just above the horizon. The Moon illusion is created when the Pink Moon appears larger and sparkles with a golden tint. On March 14, 2025, the Blood Moon, the final full moon, shone brightly. Prior to it, on February 12, the February Snow Moon peaked. The "Flower Moon" or next full moon is set for May 12 at 11:56 CT.

In a process known as 'occultation', the full moon will briefly cover Spica, giving skywatchers in parts of southern Africa as well as Central and South America an extra treat. Depending on the location, places like Montevideo, Caracas, and Buenos Aires can watch the complete event at varying times.