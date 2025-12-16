Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google to stop notifying users of personal info leaks on dark web in 2026

According to Google, the Dark Web Report will be discontinued as it did not give users clear actions, and the company will focus on other security tools to protect personal information

Sweta Kumari
Dec 16 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Google has announced that it will discontinue its Dark Web Report feature, which was designed to check whether a user’s personal information shows up on the dark web. According to an email sent to users, the feature will stop monitoring for new results from January 15, 2026, and the report, along with all related data, will be removed by February 16, 2026. Google explained that the decision was based on user feedback, which showed the feature did not provide clear or helpful actions.

Dark Web Report feature discontinued: Details

The Dark Web Report was introduced to alert users if sensitive details such as email addresses or passwords were found on dark web forums or data dumps. While it provided general alerts, Google said many users found it difficult to act on the information shared in the report. According to the company, this lack of actionable guidance is the main reason behind discontinuing the feature. 
 
 
Google explained in the email that it wants to focus more on tools that offer “clear, actionable steps” to help people protect their information online. Google said it will continue to track and defend users against online threats, including those linked to the dark web. The company added that it plans to build and improve other security tools that are more practical and effective for everyday users.
 
As mentioned in the email, from February 16, 2026, users will no longer be able to access the Dark Web Report, and all stored data related to the feature will be deleted. Google also noted that users who want to stop monitoring earlier can manually remove their monitoring profile before the service officially ends. 

Google’s security and privacy tools

Meanwhile, Google is encouraging users to rely on its existing security and privacy tools. These include Security Checkup and Privacy Checkup, which review account settings, as well as passkeys, two-step verification, Google Password Manager and Password Checkup to improve account protection. Google also highlighted the “Results about you” tool, which allows users to find and request the removal of personal information such as phone numbers or home addresses from Google Search results. Google said it will continue offering tips and tools to help users stay safer online.
 

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

