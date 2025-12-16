Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CES 2026: LG to unveil Micro RGB Evo tech for TVs, to rival Sony True RGB

CES 2026: LG to unveil Micro RGB Evo tech for TVs, to rival Sony True RGB

LG will debut the Micro RGB evo TV at CES 2026, its first flagship RGB television that moves beyond Mini-LED, as rivals like Sony also signal a shift toward next-gen RGB display technology

LG Micro RGB evo TV

LG Micro RGB evo TV (Image: LG India)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

LG is set to unveil its first-ever flagship RGB television at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. Called the LG Micro RGB evo, the new TV will use individual red, green and blue LEDs as its backlight system, a move LG said will allow for far more precise colour and brightness control than existing LCD-based technologies. LG said that the Micro RGB evo has already picked up a CES 2026 Innovation Award and will be showcased publicly in Las Vegas in January.

LG Micro RGB evo: Details

At the core of LG’s new flagship TV is what the company calls Micro RGB Technology, which replaces traditional white LED backlights with much smaller, individually controlled RGB LEDs. Unlike Mini LED TVs that rely on a white backlight and colour filters, LG’s approach directly generates colour at the backlight level, allowing finer control over colour accuracy, brightness and contrast.
 
LG says it has applied techniques developed over more than a decade of OLED TV development to this RGB LCD platform, using OLED-style precision to control each RGB LED. The TV is powered by the latest α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen 3, which introduces a dual AI upscaling system designed to handle different types of content simultaneously. The goal, according to LG, is sharper detail without over-processing or unnatural textures.

One of the key claims around the Micro RGB evo is colour performance. LG says the TV achieves 100 per cent colour gamut coverage across BT.2020, DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB standards, a level typically associated with professional reference displays. This makes it particularly relevant for HDR content, cinema-grade viewing and colour-critical work such as photo or video editing.
 
Contrast performance is handled through Micro Dimming Ultra, which uses more than a thousand local dimming zones to manage light output across the screen. LG says this allows the TV to preserve fine detail in both dark and bright scenes while avoiding common LCD issues like blooming.
 
Beyond picture quality, the Micro RGB evo runs LG’s latest webOS software, with features such as Voice ID, personalised home screens, AI-powered picture and sound tuning tools, and expanded content discovery options. LG is positioning the TV as both a high-end display and a more personalised smart TV experience.
The LG Micro RGB evo (model MRGB95) will be available in 100-inch, 86-inch and 75-inch sizes. The 100-inch variant is the model that received the CES 2026 Innovation Award.

Other upcoming TVs with RGB backlight systems

LG’s announcement comes at a time when other TV makers are also pushing toward RGB-based backlight systems. Sony recently trademarked the term “True RGB” in Japan and Canada, according to a report by The Walkman Blog. The trademark has fuelled speculation that Sony may introduce RGB mini-LED technology as part of its 2026 Bravia TV lineup.
 

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

