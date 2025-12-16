Google to stop notifying users of personal info leaks on dark web in 2026

Google has announced that it will discontinue its Dark Web Report feature, which was designed to check whether a user’s personal information shows up on the dark web. According to an email sent to users, the feature will stop monitoring for new results from January 15, 2026, and the report, along with all related data, will be removed by February 16, 2026. Google explained that the decision was based on user feedback, which showed the feature did not provide clear or helpful actions.

Dark Web Report feature discontinued: Details

The Dark Web Report was introduced to alert users if sensitive details such as email addresses or passwords were found on dark web forums or data dumps. While it provided general alerts, Google said many users found it difficult to act on the information shared in the report. According to the company, this lack of actionable guidance is the main reason behind discontinuing the feature.

Google explained in the email that it wants to focus more on tools that offer "clear, actionable steps" to help people protect their information online. Google said it will continue to track and defend users against online threats, including those linked to the dark web. The company added that it plans to build and improve other security tools that are more practical and effective for everyday users. As mentioned in the email, from February 16, 2026, users will no longer be able to access the Dark Web Report, and all stored data related to the feature will be deleted. Google also noted that users who want to stop monitoring earlier can manually remove their monitoring profile before the service officially ends.