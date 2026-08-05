Acer TravelLite laptop review: Good for work, less so for everything else

Taiwanese electronics maker Acer has expanded its business laptop portfolio in India with the TravelLite series, targeting professionals looking for a lightweight machine with durability, security features and AMD Ryzen processors.

Starting at Rs 100,000, the Acer TravelLite offers a competitive specification sheet. Since it is an enterprise-focused laptop, Acer offers a choice of processor, memory, and storage configuration. The review unit, priced at Rs 120,000, features a 14-inch fullHD+ IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate, a 5MP webcam with infrared support for Windows Hello, a physical camera shutter, and a comprehensive selection of ports, including HDMI 2.1, USB-C and a microSD card slot.

The specifications suggest good value for money, particularly for business users. However, the overall experience depends on more than hardware alone. Here is how the Acer TravelLite performs in everyday use. Design: Lightweight, but the build needs refinement The Acer TravelLite follows a functional design with a silver metallic finish. It does not attempt to stand out visually, but its modest 17.6mm profile and starting weight of 1.38kg make it easy to carry, which is an advantage for professionals who travel frequently. Although Acer claims MIL-STD 810H durability certification, the chassis and display lid exhibit noticeable flex, reducing confidence in the overall build quality. The hinge is also overly stiff, requiring the base to be held down while opening the lid.

Some conveniences expected in modern business laptops are also absent. The laptop does not power on automatically when the lid is opened, requiring the power button to be pressed every time. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro review: Premium, portable, and a bit predictable The power button itself feels dated. Unlike the keyboard, it is not backlit and serves only as a standard power key. The fingerprint reader, while supporting Windows Hello, is integrated into the top-left corner of the touchpad, making it less intuitive to use. Thankfully, the infrared camera enables reliable facial recognition for Windows Hello sign-in, which is likely to be the preferred authentication method.

Display and audio: Functional, but not ideal for content consumption The Acer TravelLite features a 14-inch fullHD+ IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing adequate workspace for productivity applications. The panel, however, is one of the weaker aspects of the laptop. Colour reproduction and contrast are average, while white balance appears inconsistent, producing either a cool blue or warm orange tint depending on the selected colour profile. The anti-glare coating helps reduce reflections, but the panel's limited brightness makes the display appear dull, particularly outdoors or under strong lighting. Audio performance is similarly serviceable. The dual 2W stereo speakers deliver sufficient volume and clear voice reproduction for video calls and recorded content. However, they lack depth and richness, making them less suitable for music playback or watching films.

Connectivity and ports: One of the strongest aspects Connectivity is among the TravelLite's biggest strengths. Wi-Fi 7 with a 2x2 antenna configuration delivers stable wireless performance, while Bluetooth 5.4 provides reliable connectivity for peripherals such as keyboards, mice, headphones and microphones. Port selection is comprehensive and covers most business requirements without the need for additional adapters. The laptop includes: Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports (5Gbps)

One USB4 Type-C port (40Gbps) with data, display output and power delivery

One USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port (5Gbps) with data, display output and power delivery

One HDMI 2.1 port

One 3.5mm audio combo jack

One microSD card reader For professionals connecting external displays, storage devices or accessories, the available ports are more than sufficient.

Performance: Reliable for productivity, but AI capabilities are limited The review unit pairs the AMD Ryzen AI 5 PRO 340 processor with Radeon 840M integrated graphics, 16GB DDR5 memory running at 5,600MT/s and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. For everyday office workloads, the laptop performs well. Web browsing, office applications, multitasking and virtual meetings run smoothly. It is also capable of handling light multimedia editing, provided it remains plugged into power and background processes are kept under control. ALSO READ: Dell launches XPS 13 in India to take on MacBook Neo: How they compare Gaming is not its intended purpose, although casual titles run without major issues. More demanding games, however, quickly expose the limitations of the integrated graphics.

The biggest disappointment is on-device AI performance. While it is possible to install inference software such as LM Studio and run 4-bit quantised open-weight language models, the experience is inconsistent. Frequent crashes and model-loading failures indicate that the processor's AI capabilities are primarily intended for Windows AI features rather than local AI inference workloads. Limited memory bandwidth further constrains performance. Users looking to run offline AI models should consider a higher-spec configuration or a different machine altogether. Battery: Adequate endurance overshadowed by reliability issues Battery life is sufficient for a typical working day involving office productivity tasks. More demanding workloads, however, require access to a charger, while charging speeds remain average.

The larger concern is power management. During testing, the laptop repeatedly entered deep sleep and failed to wake, forcing a hard restart and resulting in unsaved work being lost. The issue became persistent enough that the sleep function had to be disabled entirely. Battery drain while powered off is another concern. The laptop consistently lost around 10-15 per cent charge overnight despite being shut down properly. As a result, it is difficult to leave home or the office with a fully charged battery unless it is topped up immediately before use. Verdict The Acer TravelLite gets several fundamentals right. Its lightweight design, comprehensive port selection, reliable everyday performance and strong wireless connectivity make it a practical business laptop for office work and travel.