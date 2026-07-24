Motorola Edge 70 Max review: Flagship smartphone without flagship the price

Motorola expanded its Edge 70 smartphone line-up in India with the launch of the Edge 70 Max. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, the smartphone debuts Motorola Qira, the company's in-house artificial intelligence (AI) assistant. Other headline features include a 2K AMOLED display and a large-capacity battery with Qi2 wireless charging support.

Are these enough to take on established rivals in the premium segment? Let us find out.

Design

Having reviewed the Motorola Edge 70 earlier, I found the design language immediately familiar. The squarish camera module, clean rear panel and minimalist aesthetic remain largely unchanged.

The biggest departure is the shift from the curved display on the Edge 70 to a flat aluminium frame. The change also makes the Edge 70 Max noticeably thicker than the slimmer Edge 70, largely because of its bigger 7,100 mAh battery. The flat design makes a noticeable difference during gaming. While playing Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) over extended sessions, the phone offered a firmer grip in landscape orientation and virtually eliminated accidental touches, a common issue with curved-edge displays. The trade-off is that the handset feels less comfortable for one-handed use. At 221g, it is noticeably heavier than the Edge 70, and the additional weight becomes apparent while scrolling through social media or replying to messages with one hand.

Motorola has distributed the weight evenly, preventing the device from feeling top-heavy even during longer gaming sessions. Motorola has also focused on durability. Gorilla Glass 7i protects the front and rear, while the device carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H certification. A dedicated AI Key on the left side can be reassigned to launch applications. However, the option to map it to system functions such as Silent Mode or Do Not Disturb would have made it more useful. Display The Motorola Edge 70 Max has a 6.8-inch QuadHD+ low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) AMOLED display of a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate with support for HDR10+.

The higher resolution became particularly noticeable while reading. Text appeared visibly crisper while browsing long news articles and PDF documents. Since I spend a large part of my day reading articles and documents, I appreciated the added sharpness more than I expected. Colour reproduction is another strong point. The AMOLED panel produces rich colours without appearing artificially saturated. Motorola also allows users to choose between Natural, Radiant and Vivid colour profiles, depending on whether they prefer more realistic colours or something punchier. As someone who enjoys watching Netflix, I found HDR content vibrant and engaging on this display. Dolby Vision-supported films were particularly impressive.

Motorola's settings mention that GameTime overrides the default display refresh rate, allowing compatible games to run at up to 144Hz. Outside GameTime, however, I rarely saw the panel exceed 120Hz during regular use. The phone also caps the refresh rate at 60Hz when Battery Saver is enabled. The display is bright enough for comfortable indoor use, but outdoor visibility was less convincing than the specifications suggest. Despite Motorola's claim of up to 7,000 nits of peak brightness, I still had to cup the screen with my hand while checking messages or using Google Maps under direct sunlight. That said, the display remains usable outdoors, but it does not consistently deliver the level of brightness suggested by the headline figure.

ALSO READ: HCLTech announces first AI data centre in partnership with Sarvam in Odisha The optical fingerprint scanner is fast and consistently accurate in everyday use. My only complaint is its placement, which is slightly too low on the display. Even after using the phone for a week, I often placed my thumb higher before adjusting it to the correct position. Cameras Motorola has not positioned the Edge 70 Max as a camera-first smartphone, but after using it as my primary device for a week, I found its cameras consistently reliable. The phone has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 32-megapixel front camera. In daylight, the primary camera captured sharp and detailed images with natural colours and balanced high dynamic range.

Whether I was photographing buildings, food or street scenes, the results rarely appeared overprocessed. Portrait mode also impressed with clean edge detection and realistic skin tones, while the selfie camera delivered detailed photographs and good-quality 4K video. The ultra-wide camera is where I noticed the biggest compromise. It is usable for landscapes and group photographs, but the drop in detail compared with the primary camera is easy to notice, particularly when cropping or zooming into an image. At night, the phone performs reasonably well. Night Mode brings out enough detail while keeping highlights under control, though some photographs had a slightly warmer tone than the actual scene.

The primary camera records good-quality 4K videos with stable footage and natural colours. I only wish the ultra-wide camera also supported 4K video, as switching between the two lenses results in noticeable changes in colour and exposure. Overall, the cameras are reliable and consistently delivered good results during the review period. Performance Performance is where the Motorola Edge 70 Max begins to justify its "Max" branding. Having used the Motorola Edge 70, I already knew Motorola could deliver a clean and fluid software experience. The Edge 70 handled everyday tasks well, but it was not a phone that encouraged me to push it beyond the basics.

The Edge 70 Max feels different. It is built for users who expect their smartphone to handle heavy workloads without slowing down. At its core is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Specifications, however, tell only part of the story. To understand how the phone performs in everyday use, I deliberately filled it with the kind of applications most users accumulate over time. Along with my regular applications, I installed games, editing tools such as Lightroom and CapCut, streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube, social media applications, banking applications, food-delivery services, navigation applications, AI tools and productivity applications.

In my experience, a phone's true performance becomes apparent only after it is loaded with dozens of applications rather than when it is fresh out of the box. Even after several days of use, the Edge 70 Max remained consistently responsive. On a lighter-use day, I had AI and search applications running with multiple tabs open, Slack notifications arriving, Spotify playing in the background and Lightroom editing photographs, while frequently switching between Gemini, Gmail and ChatGPT. Despite the heavy multitasking, the phone never felt overloaded or short of performance. Software The Motorola Edge 70 Max runs Android 16-based Hello UI, which stays close to Google's interpretation of Android without trying to reinvent the experience. During my time with the phone, the experience remained consistently smooth.

Whether I was switching between Gmail, Chrome, Slack and WhatsApp during work, or moving to Netflix, YouTube or BGMI after hours, I did not encounter app crashes or random slowdowns. Animations were fluid, applications opened quickly and the interface never felt cluttered or overwhelming. The phone does, however, come with a noticeable number of pre-installed applications, an additional app store alongside Google Play, and app recommendations that feel unnecessary on a premium smartphone. Most of these can be removed or disabled during the initial setup. One area where Motorola continues to excel is customisation. The Personalise application allows users to adjust almost every visual element of the interface, including icon shapes, fonts, accent colours, wallpapers, lock-screen styles and Always-on Display options.

I also found myself frequently using Moto Gestures. A double-chop gesture to switch on the flashlight and a quick twist to launch the camera are small additions, but they become second nature after a few days and improve everyday usability. Motorola has also introduced a Dynamic Island-style notification system that displays ongoing activities such as music playback, timers and calls around the front camera cutout. It adds a modern touch and makes it easier to glance at live information without opening an application. I found its placement slightly too high on the display, though this never became a major usability issue. My bigger complaint was with the interaction. I often tried to swipe away active notifications, only to realise that they required an additional step.

The feature is useful, but its implementation could be more intuitive. Like most flagship smartphones launching in 2026, the Edge 70 Max also comes with a suite of AI features. Called Qira, Motorola's AI experience brings together tools such as Catch Me Up, Pay Attention, Next Move and Creator Zone. These features are designed to summarise notifications, transcribe meetings, organise information and suggest actions based on what is displayed on the screen, reducing the need to switch between multiple applications. Battery The Motorola Edge 70 Max has a large 7,100 mAh battery, and in my experience, it lives up to expectations.

Even with the display set to a high refresh rate, frequent camera use, and a mix of work and entertainment throughout the day, I rarely found myself worrying about battery life. On most days, my usage involved checking emails, keeping multiple Chrome tabs open, responding to WhatsApp and Slack messages, navigating with Google Maps, streaming YouTube and Netflix, taking photographs and playing a few games. On days when I was not on long voice or video calls, I typically ended the day with around 30-40 per cent charge remaining. Even with this mix of tasks, I never felt the need to carry a charger or look for a power outlet before the day ended.

Standby battery life was equally impressive, with only a small drop overnight. The bundled 90W charger replenished the 7,100 mAh battery from a low charge to full in about an hour. The Edge 70 Max also supports 25W Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, a feature that remains uncommon on Android smartphones. The magnetic alignment is designed to help compatible chargers and accessories snap securely into place, making wireless charging more convenient. ALSO READ: China's memory chip makers ride AI boom to new power and US scrutiny While I was unable to test the feature during the review, its inclusion adds to the phone's appeal for users who already own Qi2-compatible accessories or plan to invest in the ecosystem.

Should you buy the Motorola Edge 70 Max? The Motorola Edge 70 Max is a capable all-round flagship that gets the fundamentals right. It offers smooth performance, a sharp AMOLED display, dependable battery life, clean software and a capable primary camera. Whether I was working, streaming or gaming, the phone handled everything without slowing down. The 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera feels underwhelming for the price, while outdoor brightness falls short of Motorola's claims. Even so, if your priorities are performance, battery life and display quality, the Edge 70 Max is easy to recommend in the sub-Rs 60,000 segment.