Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro review: Premium, portable, and a bit predictable

Thin and light laptops have reached a point where most of them feel predictable. You get a slim chassis, a clean design, and enough performance to get through everyday work without much friction. The Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro follows that same formula, but it also tries to push things a bit further, especially with its display, AI-powered features, and Galaxy ecosystem.

Powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra Series 3 processors and backed by Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, the Galaxy Book6 Pro positions itself as more than just another ultrabook. It aims to be a premium, do-it-all machine that balances portability, performance, and visual experience.

I’ve been using the 14-inch variant as my primary work laptop for a while now, handling everything from writing and multitasking to media consumption. While the experience is largely polished, it’s not without its trade-offs.

Design

Samsung hasn’t taken any risks with the design of the Galaxy Book6 Pro, and that works in its favour. The laptop sticks to a minimal, understated aesthetic with a full metal chassis that feels premium the moment you pick it up.

The biggest highlight here is how thin and lightweight the device is. At around 11.6mm thickness and roughly 1.24kg weight, it’s easy to carry around, making it one of the most portable laptops in its category.

It slides into a backpack without effort, and even on a desk, it barely demands attention. This is the kind of laptop you can carry all day without thinking about it.

That said, the thin design does come with compromises. The lid has a slight flex when pressure is applied, and while it doesn’t feel fragile, it doesn’t feel as rigid as some thicker premium laptops. The hinge is well-tuned, opening smoothly and remaining stable during use.

The keyboard is where things start to feel a bit less polished. The keys are shallow, and while they are usable, they don’t offer the kind of tactile feedback you’d expect at this price point. During long typing sessions, missed or less satisfying keystrokes become noticeable.

The trackpad, however, is excellent – large, smooth, and reliable, making navigation effortless.

Display and audio

If there is one reason to consider the Galaxy Book6 Pro over its competitors, it’s the display.

The Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen is easily one of the best you’ll find on a Windows ultrabook right now. It delivers deep blacks, vibrant colours, and excellent contrast, making everything from documents to videos look more engaging.

The display supports adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz, which not only keeps animations smooth but also helps with power efficiency. Brightness is another strong point. With HDR brightness reaching up to 1000 nits, the screen remains usable even in brighter environments, although reflections can still be an issue outdoors or under direct office lighting.

For content consumption, this is where the laptop really shines. Whether it’s Netflix, YouTube, or even casual browsing, the visual experience feels a step above traditional LCD panels.

The built-in speaker system does disappoint, however. While the Galaxy Book6 Pro features a stereo setup with Dolby Atmos support, the volume output doesn’t quite match the quality of the display, even in a regular-sized bedroom. The audio quality is decent for bottom-firing speakers, but I would still recommend pairing it with external speakers or headphones for a more immersive experience.

Performance

The Galaxy Book6 Pro variant that I am reviewing is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra X7 (Series 3) processors, paired with Intel Arc graphics.

In day-to-day use, performance is exactly what you would expect from a premium ultrabook. Tasks like browsing with multiple tabs, working on documents, video calls, and even light photo editing are handled without any hiccups.

Even under heavier workloads, the laptop holds up reasonably well. It can even handle light gaming, as titles like Asphalt 9: Legends ran smoothly without causing much trouble.

However, it should be noted that this isn’t a performance-focused machine. Sustained heavy workloads will push it to its limits, and that’s where thermal behaviour becomes noticeable. The laptop tends to get warm, and the fans become audible. However, they remain controlled enough not to feel intrusive.

Software and AI

Samsung is clearly leaning into AI with the Galaxy Book6 Pro. The inclusion of an NPU enables features like Copilot+ PC capabilities and on-device AI processing.

In practical use, though, these features still feel like an add-on rather than a necessity. Tools like AI-assisted search, background removal, and productivity enhancements work as intended, but they don’t fundamentally change how you use the laptop. That said, Samsung’s AI Select tool came in particularly handy. It works similarly to Circle to Search on Android, allowing you to quickly search the web using on-screen elements.

Where Samsung does have an edge is its ecosystem. If you’re using a Samsung smartphone or tablet, features like multi-device connectivity and file sharing work seamlessly.

I used the Galaxy Book6 Pro alongside the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and I could also mirror the smartphone’s screen onto the laptop and use the phone without actually picking it up. I could also seamlessly switch between the built-in cameras of the Galaxy Book6 Pro and the Galaxy S26 Ultra while in a meeting on Google Meet.

Battery and charging

Samsung claims up to 30 hours of video playback, which sounds impressive on paper.

In real-world usage, however, the numbers are more grounded. When I tested the battery life, it lasted closer to 14–15 hours under continuous use, which is still good, but not class-leading. In my regular usage, the laptop comfortably handled a full workday involving writing, browsing, and media consumption, with around 28 per cent charge left by the end.

Charging speeds are quick enough to make top-ups convenient, which helps balance out the otherwise good but not exceptional battery performance.

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro positions itself firmly in the premium ultrabook segment, and for the most part, it delivers a well-rounded experience.

The biggest strength here is clearly the display. The AMOLED panel elevates everything you do on the laptop, whether it’s work or entertainment. Pair that with a slim, lightweight design and dependable day-to-day performance, and you get a machine that feels refined and easy to live with.

However, it’s not without compromises. The keyboard lacks that premium tactile feel and feedback, sustained performance has its limits, and the speakers could have been better at complementing the display. While these aren't exactly big concerns, you come to expect a more finished experience at such a premium price point.

If your priority is a thin, easy-to-carry laptop with a standout display and consistent everyday performance, the Galaxy Book6 Pro makes a strong case. But if you’re looking for a machine that pushes performance or overall value further, some alternatives might make more sense.