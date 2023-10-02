iPhone 15 Pro Max review: Apple's flagship smartphone is full of surprises

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is a top-tier model in the US-based technology major Apple’s iPhone 15 series. This marks the first time, since the Pro line's inception in 2018, that the Max model boasts a camera system distinct from the one found in the standard Pro model. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers double the storage at 256GB in the base model, as compared to the iPhone 15 Pro. This sets the iPhone 15 Pro Max apart from the rest of the models in the lineup. In comparison to the previous generation, including the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the 2023 iPhone Pro Max represents a significant upgrade with comprehensive changes.

Design

The iPhone 15 Pro Max may seem tall, broad, and heavy in isolation, but it exhibits a superior size-to-weight ratio compared to its predecessor. Apple has reduced the display bezels, enhancing the screen-to-body ratio. Moreover, the use of a titanium frame alongside an aluminium sub-frame has reduced the iPhone 15 Pro Max's weight by 19g, bringing it to 221g, while increasing frame strength and durability in contrast to the stainless-steel frame of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The frame features a brushed texture, making it less prone to smudges and fingerprints, and it offers a secure grip for a comfortable in-hand feel. Speaking of ergonomics, the iPhone 15 Pro Max boasts contoured edges on the frame, ensuring a comfortable grip and ease of operation.

A noteworthy upgrade is the introduction of the Action button, replacing the single-function switch for toggling between ring and silent modes. The Action button is customisable and comes with preset functions provided by Apple for convenience. These functions include silent mode, focus mode, camera with support for various modes, torch, voice memo, magnifier, and accessibility features. Additionally, the action mode can be configured alongside Apple Shortcuts, opening up a world of possibilities for users to explore and experiment. The action button employs a press-and-hold gesture, accompanied by haptic feedback and visual cues in the Dynamic Island to confirm actions.

Display

The iPhone 15 Pro Max boasts a 6.7-inch OLED display (Super Retina XDR) of a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (ProMotion). While the screen size remains the same as the previous generation, the display achieves a higher peak brightness for improved visibility in bright sunlight. Furthermore, the screen performs exceptionally well in low-light conditions, causing minimal strain on the eyes when viewed in dark environments.

Most of the display enhancements are software-based, thanks to iOS 17, including the StandBy feature. StandBy provides information when the phone is on charging, offering various functionalities such as converting your iPhone into a bedside clock, digital photo frame, widget display, or a full-screen view of Live Activities. It is important to note that StandBy is not exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Camera





Also Read: Apple's iPhone 15 pro, pro max users complain that device can get too hot Imaging gets a big boost with the iPhone 15 Pro Max despite it featuring a triple-camera system on the rear that is not entirely different from the previous generation model. This system encompasses a 48-megapixel main camera with sensor-shift stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a new 12MP telephoto camera with sensor-shift stabilisation. These three cameras collectively cover focal lengths ranging from 13mm (ultra-wide-angle) to 120mm (5x telephoto).

The main camera defaults to a 24MP setting and saves images in HEIF format to conserve storage space without compromising image quality. This sensor excels in various lighting conditions, maintaining image quality consistently. The ultra-wide-angle sensor captures detailed frames with symmetrical colours when compared to the primary sensor and also serves as a macro camera for close-up shots. The telephoto lens offers up to 5x optical zoom and performs admirably, especially in daylight conditions.

In terms of image quality, the camera system excels in three key areas: low-light photography, portraits, and HDR. While each sensor exhibits different performance levels in low-light conditions, they all excel in capturing details, contrast, and dynamic range. In well-lit conditions, the differences in image quality among the three sensors are marginal.

The improvement in image quality under various lighting conditions is partly attributable to the new HDR algorithms. Unlike the previous generation model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max consistently delivers excellent HDR results, even in challenging lighting conditions.

Regarding portrait photography, the iPhone 15 Pro Max introduces auto portrait mode in Photo mode. This eliminates the need to switch to portrait mode for shots with enhanced shallow depth of field. Moreover, the portrait mode now extends to pets, including cats and dogs, thanks to the camera's depth-sensing capabilities. This allows users to turn any image containing human, cat, or dog faces, including Live Photos, into portraits later in the Photos app.

Performance and Battery Life

With its A17 Pro chip, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a performance powerhouse. The phone operates smoothly and maintains its momentum without any signs of lag or slowdown even with prolonged usage. It may generate some heat when pushed to its limits, such as during extended 4K 60fps video recording in cinematic mode, video editing in iMovie, or prolonged gaming sessions. However, it never becomes uncomfortably hot to handle and operate.

The device offers a solid on-battery time of approximately a day on mixed usage with always-on display enabled. Power-intensive tasks, like graphic-intensive gaming, video recording, and video editing, do consume the battery more quickly but do not compromise performance.

USB-C Connector

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is equipped with a USB-C connector based on the USB 3 standard with a data transfer rate of up to 10Gbps. The phone, however, ships with a USB 2.0 cable that has USB-C connectors on both ends. This cable does not limit charging speed and allows for reverse charging of other supported Apple products. However, if you wish to transfer photos and videos quickly to your PC or external drive, you will need to purchase a separate USB 3-compatible cable.

In addition to charging and data transfers, the USB-C connector on the iPhone 15 Pro Max supports video and audio output. This means you can connect it to a USB-C compatible external display or use it for USB-C-based audio accessories. Furthermore, you can use the USB-C connector to record videos directly to an external drive, although this requires a drive based on USB 3.

Verdict

With a starting price of Rs 159,900, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may be expensive, but it delivers a worthwhile experience. This smartphone stands out within the iPhone 15 series and offers substantial improvements over the previous generation model. While the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus cater to the average user, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a compelling choice for professionals seeking an upgrade.