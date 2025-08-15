CMF Buds 2 Plus review: Clear audio, strong ANC, and long battery life

The CMF Buds 2 Plus, priced at Rs 3,299, arrive as an upgrade to the CMF Buds 2, offering features like 12mm LCP drivers, LDAC support, Hi-Res Wireless Audio certification, hybrid ANC rated up to 50dB, and Audio do’s personalised sound tuning. They promise better sound, comfort, and endurance, but are they worth the step up?

Design and build

Available in Blue and Light Grey, the Buds 2 Plus retain the minimalist design of the Buds 2. The Blue variant tested here comes with three sizes of silicone ear tips for a secure fit. A rotating lanyard loop replaces the decorative dial from the base model, making it more practical for attaching to bags or keys.

The case has a USB Type-C charging port on the right and an LED indicator on the front. The earbuds combine a matte-textured stem with a glossy upper section. Improved silicone tips offer better grip and comfort, giving them a more premium feel than the Buds 2. Noise cancellation and audio performance Rated for up to 50dB, the hybrid ANC blocks most external noise effectively, though adaptive mode can sometimes over-isolate. Audio quality is well-balanced, with clear vocals, detailed highs, and punchy bass, making them suitable for both music and video streaming.

Call quality is solid, with voices sounding clearer and fuller than on the Buds 2, aided by improved microphone tuning. Software and features Like other CMF and Nothing earbuds, the Buds 2 Plus work with the Nothing X app. Instead of the Dirac Opteo preset found on the Buds 2, they feature Personal Sound tuning, which tailors audio output based on individual hearing profiles. They offer Low, Mid, High, and Adaptive noise control modes, along with transparency and ANC-off options. Ultra Bass mode and Spatial Audio are also included, though neither makes a significant difference in everyday listening.