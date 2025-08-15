Home / Technology / Tech Reviews / CMF Buds 2 Plus review: Clear audio, strong ANC, and long battery life

At Rs 3,299, CMF Buds 2 Plus deliver clear sound, solid noise cancellation, and long battery life, with a comfortable fit and subtle upgrades over the standard Buds 2

Aug 15 2025
The CMF Buds 2 Plus, priced at Rs 3,299, arrive as an upgrade to the CMF Buds 2, offering features like 12mm LCP drivers, LDAC support, Hi-Res Wireless Audio certification, hybrid ANC rated up to 50dB, and Audio do’s personalised sound tuning. They promise better sound, comfort, and endurance, but are they worth the step up?

Design and build

Available in Blue and Light Grey, the Buds 2 Plus retain the minimalist design of the Buds 2. The Blue variant tested here comes with three sizes of silicone ear tips for a secure fit. A rotating lanyard loop replaces the decorative dial from the base model, making it more practical for attaching to bags or keys.
 
The case has a USB Type-C charging port on the right and an LED indicator on the front. The earbuds combine a matte-textured stem with a glossy upper section. Improved silicone tips offer better grip and comfort, giving them a more premium feel than the Buds 2. 

Noise cancellation and audio performance

Rated for up to 50dB, the hybrid ANC blocks most external noise effectively, though adaptive mode can sometimes over-isolate. Audio quality is well-balanced, with clear vocals, detailed highs, and punchy bass, making them suitable for both music and video streaming.
 
Call quality is solid, with voices sounding clearer and fuller than on the Buds 2, aided by improved microphone tuning.

Software and features

Like other CMF and Nothing earbuds, the Buds 2 Plus work with the Nothing X app. Instead of the Dirac Opteo preset found on the Buds 2, they feature Personal Sound tuning, which tailors audio output based on individual hearing profiles.
 
They offer Low, Mid, High, and Adaptive noise control modes, along with transparency and ANC-off options. Ultra Bass mode and Spatial Audio are also included, though neither makes a significant difference in everyday listening.

Battery life

Battery performance is a key improvement. CMF claims up to 14 hours of playback on a single charge (ANC off) and 61.5 hours with the case. Quick charging provides about 7 hours of playback from a 15-minute top-up, making them well-suited for extended use.

Verdict

The CMF Buds 2 Plus deliver on their promise of clear sound, strong ANC, and long battery life, with subtle but meaningful upgrades over the Buds 2. For an additional ₹600, buyers get better fit, endurance, and personalised tuning – making them a stronger choice for comfort and extended listening. 

Aug 15 2025

