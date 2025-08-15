The week saw a flurry of launches across categories in the consumer technology space. Lava, OPPO, Vivo, and POCO rolled out new smartphones, while Lenovo introduced two Android tablets. Sony expanded its audio lineup with the ULT series party speakers and new portable Bluetooth models for music enthusiasts. Sennheiser joined in with its Accentum Open open-ear wireless earbuds, designed for comfort and immersive sound. Here’s the full roundup of this week’s releases:
Lava Blaze AMOLED 2
- Price: Rs 13,499
- Sale: August 16
Indian smartphone maker Lava has launched the Blaze AMOLED 2 smartphone. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chip, it sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The company said that the Blaze AMOLED 2 sports a “Linea” design style with refined patterns and textures on the back. The smartphone measures 7.55mm in thickness, which the company said makes it the slimmest in the segment.
Lava Blaze AMOLED 2: Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chip
- RAM: 6GB LPDDR5
- Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1
- Operating System: Android 15
- Primary camera: 50MP (Sony IMX752)
- Front Camera: 8MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 33W
- Protection: IP64
OPPO K13 Turbo series
- Price: Rs 27,999 onwards
- Sale: August 18
OPPO has launched its K13 Turbo series smartphones in India. The lineup includes two models, the Oppo K13 Turbo and the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro. The Oppo K13 Turbo variant is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, while the Pro version is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. OPPO K13 Turbo series smartphones features a new proprietary cooling system called “Storm Engine.” This includes a built-in cooling fan that the company said improves thermal management during extensive tasks.
Also Read
OPPO K13 Turbo: Specification
- Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, LTPS Full HD+ AMOLED, 2800 × 1280 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: up to 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP
- Front camera: 16MP Sony IMX480
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 80W wired, Bypass Charging
- Protection: IPX9, IPX8, and IPX6
- OS: ColorOS 15.
- Weight: 207g
OPPO K13 Turbo Pro: Specification
- Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, LTPS Full HD+ AMOLED, 2800 × 1280 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
- RAM: up to 12GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP with OIS + 2MP
- Front camera: 16MP Sony IMX480
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 80W wired, Bypass Charging
- Protection: IPX9, IPX8, and IPX6
- OS: ColorOS 15.
- Weight: 208g
Vivo V60
- Price: 36,999 onwards
- Sale: August 19
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched the V60 5G in India. The smartphone features Zeiss co-engineered cameras and offers an India-exclusive Wedding vlog mode and AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0 for enhanced night photography. The Vivo V60 sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2392 × 1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.
Vivo V60: Specifications
- Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 5000 nits peak brightness, 2392 × 1080 resolution
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
- RAM: Up to 16GB (LPDDR4X)
- Storage: Up to 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX766) + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 6,500mAh
- Charging: 90W wired
- OS: Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15)
- Durability: IP68, IP69
- Weight: 192g (Mist Gray), 200g (Auspicious Gold), 201g (Moonlit Blue)
POCO M7 Plus 5G
- Price: Rs 13,499 onwards
- Sale: August 19
Chinese smartphone brand POCO has launched the M7 Plus 5G smartphone in India, its latest addition to the M7 series. Starting at Rs 13,999, the smartphone is said to lead the segment with a 7,000mAh battery and a 6.9-inch FHD+ display that supports 144Hz refresh rate. The POCO M7 Plus is also rated IP64 for dust and water resistance. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, the smartphone gets up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.
POCO M7 Plus: Specifications
- Display: 6.9-inch FHD+ (2340x1080 resolution) display, 144Hz refresh rate, 850nits brightness in HBM
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
- RAM: up to 8GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: 128GB UFS 2.2
- Rear camera: Dual, 50MP primary
- Front camera: 8MP
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 33W wired, 18W reverse wired
- OS: Android 15-based HyperOS
Lenovo Tab and IdeaTab
- Lenovo IdeaTab: Rs 17,999 onwards
- Lenovo Tab: Rs 10,999 onwards
- Sale: Available
Chinese consumer electronics maker Lenovo has launched two new Android tablets in India – IdeaTab with 5G connectivity option and Lenovo Tab. The Lenovo IdeaTab offers artificial intelligence features and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The Lenovo Tab is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and is said to be more suited for multimedia usage.
Lenovo IdeaTab: Specifications
- Display: 11-inch, 2.5k resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- OS: Android 15
- RAM: Up to 8GB
- Storage: Up to 256GB
- Rear camera: 8MP
- Front camera: 5MP
- Battery: 7040mAh
- Charging: 20W
Lenovo Tab: Specifications
- Display: 10.1-inch FHD display, 60Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Helio G85
- OS: Android 14
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: Up to 128GB
- Rear camera: 8MP
- Front camera: 5MP
- Battery: 5100mAh
- Charging: 15W quick charge (comes bundled with 20W charger)
Sony launches ULT series party speakers
- ULT Tower 9: Rs 84,990
- ULT Tower 9AC: Rs 69,990
- ULT Field 5: Rs 24,990
- ULT Field 3: Rs 17,990
- ULTMIC1: Rs 14,990
- Sale: Available
Sony has launched the second generation of its ULT Power Sound lineup in India, featuring the ULT Tower 9 and ULT Tower 9AC party speakers, the ULT Field 5 and Field 3 portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, and the new wireless dual microphone, ULTMIC1. All devices in the range come equipped with the signature ULT button for enhanced bass performance and offer multiple sound modes for a customised listening experience.
Sennheiser Accentum Open wireless earbuds
- Price: 12,990
- Sale: Available
German audio brand Sennheiser has launched its new open-ear style wireless earbuds, the Accentum Open, in India. The company said that these earbuds are designed to deliver high-quality sound without compromising on comfort or connectivity. The Sennheiser Accentum Open features a custom-engineered 11mm dynamic transducer that sits just outside the ear canal. For connectivity, they feature Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint support, allowing users to pair with multiple devices and switch seamlessly. The Accentum Open earbuds also feature a lightweight design and come with an IPX4 rating for resistance against sweat and rain. Battery life is rated at up to 6.5 hours per charge, with the case extending it up to 28 hours.