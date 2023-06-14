Logitech MX Keys S Combo review: A feature-packed keyboard and mouse bundle

The Logitech MX Keys S Combo, consisting of the MX Keys S keyboard and the MX Master 3S mouse, is a flagship bundle from Logitech aimed at professionals and creators. Both the keyboard and mouse support multi-point wireless connectivity and USB type-C port for charging. Besides, the combo ships with the Logi Bolt dongle for connectivity with devices sans Bluetooth.

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard

It is not a new offering, but a refresh with new tools and features. Therefore, the design looks identical to the last generation model. It is a full-size keyboard with modest dimensions but heavy weight. The extra grams here challenge portability, but proves beneficial in everyday use since it makes the keyboard hold onto its spot on the desk firmly even if you go too hard on it writing with full zest. That said, the keyboard continues with the no-frill design of the predecessor, and for better.

The MX Keys S keyboard is fundamentally similar to the predecessor, but with few new experience-focus tools and features. It has sensors built-in for it to illuminate the keys automatically as soon as the keyboard detects hand movement. The sensors also allow for auto backlight intensity adjustments based on the room lighting conditions. For personalised experience, there is an option in the Logi Options+ software to set the backlight intensity. The software is optional, but essential to experience the MX Keys S keyboard to the best of its capabilities.

Speaking of the software, it is available for both Windows and Macs. On top of the features that it supported on the previous generation models, the software gets new ‘Smart Actions’ feature. Think of it as the macros baked right into the software experience for ease of use. It essentially helps in skipping repetitive actions by automating multiple tasks, which are triggered on a press of a button on the keyboard. There are a few pre-set available to begin with and test how it works. Besides, there is a provision to create a custom one based on requirements. From opening same files every morning, to visiting particular URL every day, or both together, the Smart Action is capable of doing it all. There, however, is a little learning curve here. Nevertheless, Smart Action is the highlight of the MX Keys S keyboard. It is a good addition to the mix.

Lastly, the keyboard gets dedicated a new layout with three new keys for productivity and collaboration – talk to text (dictation), mute/unmute microphone, and emoji. Not a big change, but a change nonetheless.

Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse

The MX Master 3S mouse maintains the same design and features as its predecessor, with the addition of soft click feedback on the buttons. The mouse is ergonomically designed for right-handers, featuring a gesture button, two scroll wheels, and two main buttons on the left thumb side. It boasts an 8K DPI sensor for precise cursor movement, even on high-resolution displays, and can function on various surfaces, including glass. The mouse's keys and buttons can be customised through the Logi Options+ software.

Verdict

The Logitech MX Keys S Combo offers a premium package with features tailored for a comprehensive user experience. It excels in multi-device connectivity, making it an ideal choice for professionals and creators who work on multiple machines simultaneously. The Smart Actions feature, along with the customisable options, adds versatility and convenience. However, it should be noted that the combo comes at a higher price point of Rs 22,995, which may be a deciding factor for some users.

In conclusion, if you require a solid keyboard and mouse with multi-point wireless connectivity and advanced features, the Logitech MX Keys S Combo is worth considering. It provides a seamless experience for professionals and creators, and its additional tools and customisation options make it suitable for everyday use as well.