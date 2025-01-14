Amazon Echo Spot review: A perfect smart accessory for your bedside table

Amazon has expanded its Alexa-enabled devices lineup in India with the launch of the Echo Spot. Unlike its other Echo devices, which were primarily smart speakers, the Echo Spot features a small touchscreen, combining the functions of a smart display and a smart speaker. While it can be controlled using voice commands, the display offers visual cues with touch support, although the touchscreen functionality is quite limited. The device is positioned as an Alexa-enabled smart alarm clock with a customisable display, rather than as a traditional smart speaker or display.

The display offers eight customisable clock faces, with some displaying weather information. There is also an option to choose from six colour themes: orange, violet, magenta, lime, teal, and blue. Clock faces and colours can be changed directly on the device or via the Alexa app, available for both Android and iPhone.

Changing the clock face and selecting the preferred colour is simple. On the device, swipe down from the top and go to the 'Clock and Theme' option in settings to choose the clock face, theme, and format. In the Alexa app, select the Echo Spot from the list of devices, tap on settings, and choose the clock face to view available options. Changes made through the app are reflected on the Echo Spot in real time, making it easy to personalise the display.

Display features

In addition to showing time and weather details, the display shows album art and graphic visualisations during audio playback. The on-screen controls allow users to play/pause music, skip tracks, or go to the previous track. Physical volume and mute buttons are located on the top of the device, or users can control these features with voice commands.

The display supports adaptive brightness, automatically adjusting to ambient lighting. It also features a night mode that dims the screen and changes the colour display to red accents during nighttime, provided the night mode is enabled in the Alexa app.

Smart features

The Amazon Echo Spot is equipped with an ultrasound motion sensor that detects presence, enabling automated actions through routines. For instance, users can set a routine to turn on a room lamp when presence is detected. However, the Echo Spot lacks a temperature sensor—a feature available in the Amazon Echo Dot—that allows for more contextual experiences.

Being an Alexa-enabled device, smart home controls are built-in but can only be accessed via voice commands. Once a command is registered, the display shows relevant controls for the connected smart device.

For example, when the command "Alexa, turn on the bedroom lamp" is given, the Echo Spot turns on the lamp registered as "bedroom lamp" in the Alexa app. The display then shows an on/off button and a brightness slider for adjusting the lamp's intensity. These options vary depending on the type of smart home device.

Audio performance

The Echo Spot has a front-facing speaker, but the audio quality and loudness are not suited for an immersive experience. However, the speaker is adequate for the alarm clock function and for Alexa’s verbal responses to voice commands.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 8,999, the Echo Spot is available at an introductory price of Rs 6,449 in black and blue colour options. Although it is on the pricier side for a smart alarm clock, the Echo Spot stands out as a compelling smart accessory to enhance a bedside table.