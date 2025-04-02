Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion with 'Moto AI' features launched: Price, offers

Priced at Rs 22,999 onwards, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion offers several native AI-powered productivity tools, in addition to those offered by Google

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Motorola has launched its first Edge 60-series smartphone, the Edge 60 Fusion. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, the smartphone offers several artificial related (AI)-based features, including Circle to Search and the AI Magic Eraser. Starting at Rs 22,999, the Edge 60 Fusion smartphone will be available from April 9.
 
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion : Price and variants 
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 22,999
  • 12GBRAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,999
  • Colours: Pantone Amazonite, Pantone Slipstream, Pantone Zephyr
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Availability and offers
 
The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion smartphone will be available in India starting April 9, on Motorola’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets.
 
 
As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 2000 on Axis and IDFC Bank credit cards. Alternatively, customers can get an exchange bonus of Rs 2000 on trade-in deals. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Details
 
The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion smartphone sports a 6.7-inch, Pantone-validated curved display of 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, combined with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, which is expandable up to 1TB with microSD.
 
For imaging, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion features a 50-megapixel (Sony LYT 700C) primary sensor with optical Image stabilisation (OIS). The main camera is assisted by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens which also doubles up as a macro camera. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor which supports 4K recording. The smartphone is powered by a 5500mAh battery and supports 68W wired charging.
 
On the software front, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion comes with Hello UI, based on Android 15, out of the box, offering AI-powered features such as Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search, and several native “moto ai” features. This includes "Catch Me Up" for notification summaries, “Pay Attention” for text transcription, translation, and summarisation.
 
The smartphone is rated IP68/69 for protection against dust and water ingress, and has received MIL-810H military-grade certification for durability. Motorola is offering three years of OS updates and four years of security updates for the Edge 60 Fusion.
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch all-curved display, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass 7i
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400
  • RAM: Up to 12 GB
  • Storage: 256GB  (expandable up to 1TB)
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony LYT700) + 13MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5500mAh, 68W wired charging
  • Protection: IP68, IP69, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

