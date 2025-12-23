Motorola Edge 70 review: A sleek phone that breezes through daily use

Motorola has launched its ultra-thin Edge 70 smartphone in India, getting on board the trend of sleek smartphones. On paper, the Edge 70 fits neatly into that trend, positioning itself as a phone that puts design and comfort front and centre. Motorola says the Edge 70 combines an ultra-thin body with a usable battery, a durable build, and a feature set that does not feel cut down for the sake of looks.

The question is whether those claims hold up in real-world use. Does the Motorola Edge 70’s slim design actually make it easier to live with over time, or does it begin to feel limiting once the novelty wears off? That’s what this review sets out to find.

Design The design is the first thing that stands out on the Motorola Edge 70. It’s very thin at 5.99mm, but what matters more is how it feels in daily use. At 159 grams, the phone is light enough that you notice the difference during long scrolling sessions, calls, or when using it one-handed. It doesn’t feel like something you constantly need to adjust your grip on, which is not always the case with slim phones. I’ve been using the iPhone Air for over a month, and switching between the two made the difference clear. The iPhone feels wider in the hand and needs more space in the palm, while the Edge 70 feels easier to hold. I’m using the Bronze Green colour, and it looks premium without trying too hard.

The aluminium frame adds to the appeal, and the soft-touch back helps with grip while keeping fingerprints in check. I used the Edge 70 without a case the entire time, and it never felt slippery or uncomfortable. Despite how thin it is, the phone doesn’t feel fragile. It sits flat on a table, doesn’t wobble much, and does not give off the feeling that you need to be extra careful with it — something I often felt with the iPhone Air. There is, however, a downside to the design. The slight curves on the frame, coupled with the ultra-thin form factor, can cause occasional accidental touches on the display. Motorola’s palm rejection helps, but it doesn’t completely fix the problem.

It comes with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, along with a MIL-STD-810H rating, which adds some peace of mind for everyday use. Display The Motorola Edge 70 has a 6.7-inch pOLED display, and it has been easy to live with in daily use. I used the phone for video streaming, scrolling through social media apps, and reading, and the screen stayed comfortable even during extended use. The 1.5K resolution display offers sharp visuals. Text looks clean, videos have good detail, and nothing feels overly processed or artificial. Out of the box, the colours feel punchy, but switching to the Natural profile makes the display look more balanced. Skin tones start to look more realistic, and the colours in general feel calmer and easier on the eyes.

The 120Hz refresh rate keeps things smooth, and the stable scrolling experience even during extended use impressed me the most. Using the Smart or Balanced refresh options delivered a smooth experience without noticeably affecting battery life. At night, the display didn’t feel harsh, and automatic brightness adjustments were gradual rather than distracting. For video streaming, HDR10+ works as expected across apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Blacks look deep, contrast is handled well, and the screen stays usable outdoors. Even in sunlight, I didn’t struggle to watch videos or read on the phone. It may not be the brightest display on paper, but in real-world use, it didn’t feel like a limitation.

Cameras In good lighting, photos from the primary camera look acceptable. There is enough detail, contrast is handled well, and colours are slightly punchy without looking unnatural. Images feel closer to real life rather than being tuned for quick social media posting. The ultra-wide camera also performs reliably during the day, and what stood out to me was how consistent the colours look when switching between lenses. Low-light photography is where expectations need to stay realistic. The main camera manages clean night shots with controlled noise and handles bright light sources like street lamps and signboards reasonably well. Photos may not look dramatic, but they also avoid the heavy processing that often removes fine details. The ultra-wide camera does fall behind at night, with softer images and visible grain, especially in darker areas.

The 50MP front camera is one of the stronger parts of this setup. In daylight, selfies look sharp with natural skin tones, and the camera avoids aggressive smoothing. In lower light, detail drops and colours can shift slightly, but the results remain good enough for video calls and social media use. Video performance is mostly good. All cameras support 4K recording at 60 frames per second, and recordings appear to be adequately stabilised in most conditions. Battery Battery life was one of my biggest worries before starting this review, mainly because ultra-thin phones usually struggle in this area. However, the Edge 70 surprised me with its 5,000mAh battery, which is impressive given the phone’s form factor.

In daily use, I was able to get through a full day comfortably. My usage included taking photos, streaming music, video calls, and plenty of scrolling. On lighter days, the phone often lasted well into the next afternoon. I also appreciate that Motorola includes a 68W charger in the box. A short charge before heading out gave me enough battery for several hours, and a near-full charge took less than an hour. There’s also support for wireless charging, which adds extra convenience, even if it’s not something I use every day. Moto AI and software On the software side, the Edge 70 continues Motorola’s clean Android approach. The interface stays close to stock Android, with minimal clutter and smooth animations. Gestures work reliably, and the phone feels responsive throughout daily use.

Moto AI features, including tools like Catch Me Up, which summarises missed notifications, and Pay Attention, which transcribes and summarises conversations, can be genuinely useful in the right situations. Some features, like AI Signature Style for photos, will likely appeal more to content creators who want consistent-looking images without editing. Verdict Price: Rs 29,999 ALSO READ: WhatsApp on iOS to soon let Channel admins quiz followers: Check details The Motorola Edge 70 works because it sticks to its core idea and mostly delivers on it. The slim design is not just a talking point; it genuinely makes the phone easier and more comfortable to use every day. Unlike many thin phones, it does not feel fragile or compromised, and battery life holds up better than expected. Performance, display quality, and software are steady rather than flashy, which suits the phone’s overall character.