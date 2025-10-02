NoiseFit Endeavour Pro review: Budget rugged watch that ticks right boxes

Home-grown smart wearable maker Noise has been steadily building its portfolio of smartwatches across different price segments, and its latest launch, the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro, is aimed squarely at users who want something rugged and feature-packed without paying a premium. With its titanium bezel, outdoor-friendly design, dual-band GPS, and an impressive battery life promise, it looks to deliver both durability and functionality.

On paper, the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro checks plenty of boxes for adventure enthusiasts as well as everyday users who like the bold, rugged aesthetic. But how well does it hold up in day-to-day use? I’ve been testing the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro for a while now, and here’s how it performed.

Design and functionality The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro is built to look like a proper adventure watch, and it certainly nails that rugged aesthetic. If you’re after a smartwatch that channels the Casio G-Shock vibe, this one gets it right. In fact, its design immediately reminded me of the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra I reviewed earlier, though that model sits in a much higher price bracket. Noise even manages to outdo it in a few areas. The most notable upgrade is the titanium bezel. Compared to the stainless-steel frame on the T-Rex, titanium makes the Endeavour Pro more durable while keeping it surprisingly light, which is a big plus for daily wear. Despite its chunky form factor, the watch never feels uncomfortably heavy on the wrist.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review: A second-tier Android flagship with AI smarts Another clever addition is the built-in four-level LED flashlight on the side frame. Beyond just white light, it can also switch to a red LED mode. This may not sound like a big deal at first, but red light has a longer wavelength and remains visible over greater distances. In practice, this could be useful for signalling SOS during a late-night hike or simply keeping track of group members in low-light conditions. The silicone strap complements the rugged look well. Its porous design keeps it breathable and comfortable for long wear, though the lack of alternative strap sizes is a drawback. The included strap may feel oversized for those with smaller wrists.

You also get a rotating crown along with two side buttons for navigating menus. They work fine, though the haptics are underwhelming, and something that’s also noticeable with the strong and sometimes inconsistent vibrations during call and message alerts. The only other gripe is with the charging cable in the box. It’s a pin-to-USB-C connector, functional enough, but the quality feels a bit cheap and the short length doesn’t help either. Display The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro’s centrepiece is its 1.5-inch circular AMOLED display, and it does a solid job of drawing attention. The resolution is sharp, delivering crisp visuals that make watch faces and menus pop. Brightness levels are equally impressive, keeping the screen easily legible even under harsh sunlight. Viewing angles are wide, and despite the lack of an anti-glare coating, reflections were never an issue in my use.

Responsiveness is another highlight. Swiping through menus or switching between apps feels smooth and accurate, with no noticeable lag in touch input. Overall, the display adds a premium touch to the rugged watch design. Connectivity I paired the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro with several Android smartphones and ran into no issues – no connection drops, no delays with notifications, and Bluetooth calling worked as expected. The built-in speaker, however, isn’t loud enough for taking calls outdoors in noisy environments. On the upside, the watch includes a dialler, recent call history, and synced favourite contacts, making it possible to initiate calls directly from your wrist.

Beyond calling, you also get music playback controls and the option to use the watch as a remote shutter for your phone’s camera. ALSO READ: Not just MacBook, Apple may have iPad Pro M5 in launch pipeline too: Report I also tested the watch with an iPhone, and integration with the Apple Health app is a useful touch. It lets you view metrics like steps, distance, and active energy directly in Apple’s ecosystem. Notifications arrive on time, including messages and third-party apps such as WhatsApp and Instagram. Bluetooth calling works with iOS as well, but recent call logs and favourite contacts don’t sync, so you’ll have to rely on the keypad instead. Remote camera control carries over, though music playback controls are limited and don’t work with third-party apps like Spotify or YouTube Music.

While my experience of using the watch with an iPhone was mostly smooth, I did run into an issue after a firmware update where alerts stopped coming through. Re-pairing the watch with the iPhone fixed it. Software and features The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro doesn’t run on Google’s Wear OS but on a proprietary operating system. This means you can’t download third-party apps, though most essential tools come preloaded – alarms, Bluetooth calling, timer, stopwatch, compass, barometer, weather, calculator, and more. Health-related functions are also built in, including workout records, hydration reminders, and breathing assistance. The software itself feels smooth in day-to-day use, with little to no lag, though some basics could use refinement. The screen takes a noticeable second to wake when you raise your wrist, and sometimes requires a sharper flick to trigger. Turning on Always-On Display mode offers a more reliable experience.

Automatic activity tracking is inconsistent. For instance, walking sessions are only logged after nearly half an hour, and steps covered beforehand aren’t counted retroactively. The highlight feature is dual-band GPS, which measures and saves your routes accurately. Data can be viewed directly on the watch or in greater detail through the companion app. That said, it takes a moment to lock on, and works best in open spaces. Fitness tracking overall is comprehensive: step counts, heart rate, SpO₂, altitude, and sleep monitoring. Sleep tracking breaks down basics such as duration, sleep stages, and heart rate variability (HRV). You can also manually check stats like blood oxygen and heart rate directly from the watch.

Importantly, these functions work equally well on both Android and iOS, so you don’t face ecosystem restrictions. Battery Battery life is one of the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro’s strongest points. In my daily use, handling notifications and tracking evening walks, the watch dropped to just 8 per cent after 10 days, aligning well with the company’s claim of up to 10 days of battery life. Noise also advertises a standby time of up to 28 days. GPS tracking does drain the battery faster, but even here, the watch manages around 26 hours on a single charge, which is still better than many premium smartwatches.

As for charging, I was able to bring the watch from 8 per cent back up to 90 per cent in about an hour and 20 minutes. Verdict At Rs 9,999, the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro makes a strong case for itself as a rugged smartwatch that balances durability with practicality. The titanium bezel and outdoor-friendly build give it the toughness you’d expect, while small touches like the built-in four-level LED flashlight with red light mode make it more versatile for hikers, trekkers, and even casual users. The display is sharp and bright enough for all conditions, the dual-band GPS adds reliability for route tracking, and the battery life holds up to Noise’s claims, easily stretching to 10 days of regular use. Connectivity works well across Android and iOS, though there are some inconsistencies like notification syncing with iPhone and the occasional lag in auto activity tracking. These rough edges in software execution keep it from feeling completely polished.