OnePlus Nord Buds 3r review: Lasting battery, bass-rich audio on budget

The budget wireless earbuds market is one of the most crowded segments in India, and OnePlus has been steadily pushing strong contenders into it. The latest is the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r, priced under Rs 2,000, promising powerful audio, long-lasting battery life, and a handful of smart features. They don’t come with Active Noise Cancellation, but they aim to deliver on the fundamentals while adding enough extras to stand out. Have they succeeded in achieving this? Let us find out:

Design and fit

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r come in a plastic charging case with a design that feels a little playful and distinctive. The Aura Blue variant in particular, with its matte finish, immediately stands out and almost gives off LEGO toy vibes when you first pick it up. The squared-off yet curved case, although not the most compact, is lightweight and pocketable, with an LED indicator on the front and a USB-C charging port at the bottom.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r come in a plastic charging case with a design that feels a little playful and distinctive. The Aura Blue variant in particular, with its matte finish, immediately stands out and almost gives off LEGO toy vibes when you first pick it up. The squared-off yet curved case, although not the most compact, is lightweight and pocketable, with an LED indicator on the front and a USB-C charging port at the bottom.

The earbuds themselves are pretty light, with a matte plastic build that avoids fingerprints but does pick up a bit of dust over time. They sit comfortably in the ear thanks to silicone tips, and OnePlus includes three sizes in the box to help you find the right fit. During my use, the buds stayed secure even while walking or working out, and the lightweight design ensured no fatigue during long listening sessions. Another plus is the IP55 rating for the earbuds, making them resistant to dust and sweat or light splashes, good enough for daily commutes or workouts. The case itself, however, does not carry any water resistance rating.

Connectivity and features The Nord Buds 3r connects over Bluetooth 5.3, and the experience is generally stable during day-to-day use. The buds pair quickly when the case is opened and reconnect to previously paired devices without much delay. I didn’t come across random drops or sync issues while watching videos or browsing on different apps. OnePlus phones get the advantage with the integration of controls within the settings app, but for everyone else, the HeyMelody app is where most of the customisation sits. Through it, you can remap the touch gestures, switch between preset modes, and check the battery status for each bud and the case. The touch controls are fairly responsive and cover single, double, and triple taps, along with a long press option.

Audio codec support is limited to SBC and AAC, which is quite standard at this price range. For gaming or video watching, there's a Game mode that can be turned on through the app. It helps a bit with keeping audio in sync during quick-paced games, though it's still not perfect for competitive play. For calls, the buds rely on an AI-based Environmental Noise Cancellation system that reduces background noise to a reasonable extent. It does a good job in quieter surroundings, but in crowded outdoor areas, voices from the background can still filter through.

Another feature worth noting is dual-device connectivity. This allows the Nord Buds 3r to stay paired with two devices at once, making it convenient to switch between, say, a phone and a laptop without manually disconnecting. Audio and calling The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are fitted with 12.4mm dynamic drivers, and the tuning here leans towards a bass-forward profile. Low frequencies are punchy and pronounced, which works well for tracks heavy on beats and electronic music. However, at times the bass can be a bit overpowering, causing vocals to lose some clarity, especially at higher volumes. The mids themselves are generally clean enough for everyday listening, but instruments don’t always come across with the same richness or detail you’d hear on more balanced earphones. Treble is present but slightly rolled off, so while there’s no harshness, you don’t get the sparkle or openness that makes certain genres shine. For casual use and mainstream playlists, though, the tuning does the job.

When it comes to calling, the Nord Buds 3r hold up reasonably well indoors. Voices are clear enough for the other person, and the microphones cut down on minor background noises effectively. In busier environments like markets or traffic, background chatter and honks can seep into the call, but your voice usually remains audible. It’s not a flawless calling experience, but serviceable for day-to-day needs. Battery and charging Battery life is one of the Nord Buds 3r’s strongest points. Each earbud houses a 58mAh cell, which OnePlus claims can last up to 12 hours on a single charge. In regular use with volume set around 60 per cent, you can expect close to 10–11 hours, which is still very competitive for the price. With calls, the runtime dips a little, but it remains reliable enough to get through long workdays or commutes without much concern.

The case carries a 560mAh battery, pushing the total claimed endurance to about 54 hours. In practice, this translates into roughly a week of moderate use before you’ll feel the need to recharge the case. There’s no wireless charging support, which isn’t surprising at this price point, but wired charging via USB-C is quick. A 10-minute top-up with the case provides around 7–8 hours of playback. Meanwhile, a full charge for the case and the buds takes almost two hours. Verdict The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r do not introduce premium extras like ANC or wear detection, but they succeed in getting the essentials right. The design feels playful and distinctive, while comfort and fit are dependable enough for long use or workouts. Features such as dual-device connection, impressive battery life and support for Google Fast Pair give them an edge over many rivals in the same bracket.