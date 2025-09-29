Samsung recently expanded its flagship Galaxy S25 series with the launch of Galaxy S25 FE (Fan-Edition) . The latest addition is powered by the Exynos 2400, a different chipset from what was offered in the remaining models of the S25 series (Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy). It is supposed to be a value-packed proposition of the series, which comes at a price that would fit within the budget of more people than other models of the series would. That said, the Galaxy S25 FE is a second-tier Android flagship smartphone with AI smarts baked into the operating system to give it an edge over rivals. Does it deliver a matching experience? Let us find out:

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Performance The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is powered by the Samsung Exynos 2400 chip, which is paired with 8GB RAM. I tested the Galaxy S25 FE under various conditions, starting from casual multimedia consumption, to multitasking, and even hardcore gaming sessions that would last for hours. One of the things that I noticed about Samsung Galaxy S25 FE’s performance was the heating issue. As soon as I opened BGMI, the phone, which was at a perfectly normal temperature earlier, suddenly started to heat up within a few minutes. It would continue to remain hot while you play, which can be discomforting for some people.

When I was using the Galaxy S25 FE heavily for multitasking, the overall experience was smooth, with no noticeable lag. I was constantly switching between WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Chrome, BGMI, Camera, Photos, Gemini, Asphalt Legends, and more. I did not find any reasons to complain there, as the smartphone handled everything with ease. When I started engaging in hardcore gaming sessions with games like BGMI and CoD Mobile, I found that the game was running through and through on cranked-up settings in terms of frame rate and graphics without any lag. The heating issue was obviously persisting, but apart from that, there weren’t many issues. It goes without saying that when the Galaxy S25 FE is handling multitasking and hardcore gaming effortlessly, then it will handle casual browsing and light usage without breaking a sweat.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review: A mainstream-ready flip-style foldable? Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: AI smarts The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE comes loaded with a suite of Galaxy AI features, such as: Call assist

Writing assist

Interpreter

Note assist

Transcript assist

Browsing assist

Photo assist

Drawing assist

Audio eraser

Photo ambient wallpaper

Now brief

Health Assist These features enhance the overall experience of the smartphone. Clicked a picture that you don’t like wholeheartedly? Edit it with Photo assist, you can literally ask the AI to change the background and even the main object of the picture if required. It can even turn your pictures into cartoons, paintings, and more.

The call assist, transcript assist, and interpreter are useful tools, too. No need to listen to long audio call recordings anymore to find important points. Just run them through the Transcript assist and you will have a whole list of who said what. Photo ambient wallpaper is something that many might like. So essentially, you set an image as your wallpaper and based on the local weather in your area, it will apply animations on that automatically. Suppose it's raining in your area, then when you pick up your phone, you will see raindrops falling from the top of the screen to the bottom, making it look as if it’s raining inside the picture. It can even create snowfall effects.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Battery The Galaxy S25 FE draws power from a 4,900mAh battery, which is slightly bigger than the S24 FE’s 4,700mAh cell and matches the capacity found on the pricier S25+. In everyday use, it is reasonably efficient, handling social media, browsing, calls, and light video streaming without feeling restrictive. Push it harder with extended gaming, navigation, or camera use, and the battery begins to drain more aggressively. In my time with the device, I often found myself reaching for the charger by late evening, especially on heavier days, which means the endurance is adequate but not outstanding for a phone in this price segment. The Vivo X200 FE (review) , which I reviewed recently, is priced lower than the Galaxy S25 FE, but it delivered more than this smartphone on the battery front.

On the charging front, Samsung provides support for 45W wired fast charging. The phone can reach around 50 per cent in about an hour and takes around one hour and forty minutes for a full top-up. There’s also 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, giving you the flexibility to juice up accessories like Galaxy Buds on the go. While these speeds aren’t the most competitive in the Android space where rivals are pushing 80W or even 100W fast charging, the convenience of both wired and wireless options ensures the S25 FE doesn’t lag behind in practicality. ALSO READ: OnePlus 13s review: Compact flagship phone with smart AI, standout battery

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Display and audio Samsung has placed a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel on the Galaxy S25 FE, and it’s one of those displays that exude a premium feel. Colours come through lively and well-saturated, but never to the point of looking artificial. Blacks are convincingly deep, contrast is strong, and the overall tone of the screen is slightly cool. You can, of course, tweak the white balance and saturation if you want to push it warmer. The sheer size of the screen makes everyday content-consuming experience better – from catching up on long-form shows to scrolling through photos – and you feel the benefit of that extra real estate almost immediately.

Smoothness is another key highlight. The panel refreshes at up to 120Hz, which makes navigating the interface, swiping between apps, and even scrolling through social feeds feel fluid. It does boast adaptive refresh as the higher-end Galaxy S25 series, which makes the animation and usage experience much more fluid and smooth compared to the non-adaptive setting. The responsiveness of touch input is consistent too, which helps when you’re gaming or typing quickly. Where things get complicated is brightness. Indoors and under normal lighting, it looks excellent with HDR videos on Netflix or YouTube pop with highlights and colour depth. But step out into Delhi’s harsh afternoon sun, and you’ll notice the limits. On a motorcycle ride or even while checking notifications on the go, you may find yourself tilting the phone or squinting to make out finer details. It doesn’t make the screen unusable, but it’s one of those reminders that, despite its otherwise flagship-like strengths in colour reproduction and smoothness, outdoor visibility is still a notch below.

Audio on the Galaxy S25 FE is handled by a stereo setup, with one speaker firing from the bottom frame and the other grille placed above the front camera. Together, they deliver sound that is loud enough for most use cases without losing much in clarity. Dialogue in videos comes through clean, music playback retains a good balance between mids and highs, and at regular volumes, you don’t get the kind of distortion that can be found on certain devices in this price segment. It is possible that it may not match the depth or bass response of top-notch flagship-grade speakers, but as an everyday companion for streaming or casual listening, it is more than satisfactory.

The real surprise is how well the speakers hold up during gaming sessions. Even in demanding titles like BGMI, the audio output stayed clear and directional. Enemy footsteps were easy to distinguish and place, which made it possible to gauge location accurately without plugging in earphones. During the last circle in the Apartment area, I was able to figure out the location of my enemy and score a Chicken Dinner just because of the clarity of the audio. Volume levels are strong enough to keep the action engaging, and even when cranked up, the clarity doesn’t fall apart. For a phone in this segment, the Galaxy S25 FE provides an audio experience that complements its large, vibrant display quite well.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Imaging Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S25 FE with a familiar triple-camera setup – a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. On paper, this isn’t a shift from the previous generation, but the results are still solid in everyday use. Daylight photos come out sharp with bold yet fairly accurate colours, a characteristic Samsung look that adds extra punch to skies, greenery, and skin tones. I tested the telephoto at 3x during a food shot, and it managed to capture fine textures like the grain of bread and melted cheese without breaking down into noise, though some softening from noise reduction is visible if you zoom in.

The main sensor is the most reliable of the three, producing detailed images with strong dynamic range. Whether it was shooting a sunset with warm orange tones spilling across the horizon or a quick pet portrait in the park, the camera consistently delivered share-worthy results. The ultrawide holds up well in good lighting too, keeping lines straight and colours consistent, but it shows signs of noise once you move into the evening. Low-light performance overall is mixed — the primary sensor can still pull in usable shots with Night mode, but blur creeps in when there’s movement, and fine details are often lost. Both the ultrawide and telephoto struggle more noticeably in such conditions, which limits their versatility at night.

Video capture, however, is quite capable for this segment. The main camera can record 4K at 60fps with good stabilisation, and HDR support makes outdoor clips look lively. The footage is clean enough for casual creators, though low-light video once again shows the same weaknesses as stills — less detail and visible noise. For video calls, the front camera handles 4K output well, and in my usage, the feed remained sharp and consistent. The selfie camera is a 12MP unit that works reliably in daylight, delivering natural skin tones and plenty of detail when the light is right. But the processing is a bit heavy-handed. Images often look softened, and at times, there’s a subtle effect that almost feels like someone tried to turn the picture into an anime-style portrait and then stopped midway. In tricky lighting, like twilight or dim indoor settings, the softness becomes even more noticeable. It’s still serviceable for casual use and social media, but those expecting sharp, true-to-life selfies may find the results a little too processed for their liking.

ALSO READ: POCO F7 5G review: Gaming-focused smartphone with a marathon battery, but Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Design The Galaxy S25 FE follows Samsung’s familiar design language but with some refinements that make it stand out. It is slimmer than its predecessor at 7.4mm and drops weight down to 190 grams, which is nearly 20 grams lighter than the S24 FE. Even so, this is still a big phone, both tall and wide, and there were times I genuinely felt like I was holding a brick. The flat back and sharp corners don’t make things any easier, and one-handed use is often an uncomfortable balancing act. While the 6.7-inch size is great for videos and games, this isn’t the phone you’ll enjoy gripping in tight spaces or while juggling multiple tasks. Sometimes it can be pretty slippery to hold, too. Hence, use it with caution, or the better option would be to slap a back cover on the smartphone.

That said, Samsung deserves credit for its material choices. The matte finish on the back resists fingerprints impressively well, something I appreciate. The Armor Aluminium frame feels solid, while Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ adds durability. The phone also comes with IP68 water and dust resistance, which means you don’t need to panic if you get caught in the rain or are stuck riding through even the dusty Delhi traffic. It manages to look and feel good without being overly flashy, however, it did not scream premium. Samsung hasn’t strayed too far from its formula, though. The camera layout is still raised, making the phone wobble whenever you keep it on a flat surface. On the sides, buttons feel tactile and clicky, while the ports and speaker grille at the bottom are cleanly arranged. At the end of the day, it’s a phone that looks a bit mature and holds up well in daily use, but you’ll need big hands—or some patience—if you want it to feel truly comfortable.