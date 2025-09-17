I found a budget wireless keyboard and mouse combo for my MacBook Pro

When I moved to a MacBook Pro as my primary device, I quickly realised the transition from Windows was more than just learning macOS. My office setup, with a 27-inch external monitor, required accessories that could complement the laptop. A reliable wireless keyboard and mouse combo became essential.

Friends and colleagues warned me that Apple-compatible accessories are often expensive, and my early searches proved them right. I needed a cost-effective solution that worked with macOS while offering the convenience of multi-device connectivity.

Searching for the right wireless combo

My first option was Logitech. Its keyboards and mice are well-known, with dedicated ranges for Apple devices, but prices were significantly high. Other brands, including Amazon Basics, offered cheaper alternatives, but reviews revealed issues with macOS compatibility, especially with function keys.

I decided to try a Rapoo combo, which my colleague recently reviewed, that promised multi-device pairing. However, it failed on the basics, with "command" and "option" keys swapped. That made it unusable, and I returned to searching for something dependable. Discovering the Amkette Wi-Key Mini 2 Eventually, I came across the Amkette Wi-Key Mini 2 wireless keyboard and mouse combo. Priced at Rs 1,399, it immediately stood out as a budget keyboard for MacBook users. More importantly, it offered features usually found in more expensive models: Keyboard highlights:

Triple connectivity: two Bluetooth channels and one 2.4GHz dongle

Compact and lightweight form factor

Compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS

MacBook-style keyboard layout

Quick action keys with FN lock for shortcuts Mouse highlights: Triple connectivity: two Bluetooth channels and one 2.4GHz dongle

3200 DPI sensor with dedicated tracking adjustment button

Silent operation

Metallic scroll wheel for precision scrolling On paper, the combo was versatile, supporting multiple devices across platforms while offering a familiar layout for macOS. Daily experience with the keyboard In practice, the keyboard works well for long hours. Despite its compact size, key spacing is comfortable, and the sturdy build feels dependable. The design is traditional, with grey body and black keys marked in white, while blue accents highlight shortcuts for switching devices or locking functions.

A single LED light handles multiple indicators such as connectivity, caps lock, FN lock, and battery. While minimal, it can be confusing at times. Most importantly, the keyboard avoids the pitfalls I faced with Rapoo: the "command" and "option" keys work as expected. Switching between macOS and Windows was smooth, making it a practical multi-device keyboard. There are still compromises. The keyboard does not have backlighting, there are no legs to adjust typing angle, and the auto-sleep feature introduces a short lag when reconnecting via Bluetooth. Still, for the price, these limitations are manageable.

Working with the wireless mouse The Wi-Key Mini 2 mouse is appropriately sized and comfortable to use. It lacks the sturdiness of the keyboard but compensates with a metallic scroll wheel. A dedicated button allows DPI adjustment up to 3200, which is particularly useful when switching tasks or devices. Like the keyboard, it has a power-saving auto-sleep mode. While this preserves battery life, it results in a noticeable connectivity lag over Bluetooth when waking up. Despite that, the mouse delivers reliable tracking and smooth performance in everyday use. Final take The Amkette Wi-Key Mini 2 is one of the most practical budget wireless keyboard and mouse combos for MacBook users. It provides cross-platform compatibility, multi-device connectivity, and dependable daily performance at a fraction of the cost of premium brands.