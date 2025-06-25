Redmi Pad 2 review: A budget tablet that excels at multimedia and doodling

Xiaomi expanded its tablet lineup in India with the launch of the Redmi Pad 2 . This tablet is powered by the Mediatek Helio G100-Ultra, sports an 11-inch screen, and boasts four speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. Moreover, the Redmi Pad 2 supports Redmi Smart Pen for doodling, note-taking, and more. There is no keyboard accessory offered, but Xiaomi has a case accessories to go with it. That said, the Redmi Pad 2 seems to be a feature-packed proposition in budget segment. Is it? Let us find out: Redmi Pad 2: Variants and pricing Wi-Fi only (4GB+128GB): Rs 13,999

Wifi + Cellular (6GB+128GB): Rs 15,999

Wifi + Cellular (8GB+256GB): Rs 17,999 Accessories Redmi Smart Pen: Rs 3,999

Redmi Pad 2 Cover: Rs 1,299

Design and Build The Redmi Pad 2 features a slim 7.52 mm profile and a minimalistic design. The back panel of the tablet features a clean and almost monochromatic look except for the 10 per cent area that sports a lighter shade of the colour variant (Graphite Grey or Sky Blue) that you will choose. The clean and minimalist look of the Redmi Pad 2 exude a sophisticated feel and looks premium. The Redmi branding rests vertically on the bottom left corner of the back panel. The top left corner is captured by the camera module that features one lens. The side frames of the panel feature the volume button and SIM tray on the right, and the left frame remains spotless. The bottom frame houses two speaker grille, a 3.5mm jack and a USB-C type port, whereas the upper frame sports a power button, two speaker grille and a Dolby Atmos branding.

The Redmi Pad 2 weighs 510 grams but it features equal weight distribution due to which it doesn't become uncomfortable to use. The back comes with a matte finish which makes it prone to fingerprints, smudges and scratches. The build seems sturdy which would easily endure a few drops without taking much damage. It can be placed in the hands of children however, still getting a back cover to ensure higher protection against drops might be a good idea. Display and Audio The Redmi Pad 2 features an 11-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and support for adaptive refresh rates up to 90Hz. The display panel sports a punch-hole camera on the ride side and offers a peak brightness of 600 nits. A common trend I've noticed with tablets recently is that none of them, whether it's the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro (review) Motorola Pad 60 Pro (review) , or the Redmi Pad 2, are bright enough to be used comfortably under harsh sunlight.

Their peak brightness typically falls in the range of 400 to 600 nits, which may suffice for indoor or shaded use, but proves to be limiting if you’re planning to use the device outdoors during the day. That said, the 90Hz refresh rate keeps things running smoothly. Animations, like opening and closing apps, feel fluid and responsive. The display’s colour reproduction is quite satisfactory, delivering tones that are close to real-life colours. The wet touch technology on the display is impressive. While the bezels on the Redmi Pad 2 are noticeably thick, the overall multimedia experience remains enjoyable thanks to the expansive screen and good colour accuracy. This is further enhanced by the Dolby Atmos-tuned quad speakers, which deliver clear, well-balanced sound, elevating the content consumption experience considerably. Doodling on the Redmi Pad 2 can be fun, especially with the Redmi Smart Pen, which is sold separately.

Performance and Software The Redmi Pad 2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor, paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It is coupled with a up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. My experience of multitasking and continuously switching between applications like YouTube, Google Chrome, Photos, EA Sports FC Mobile Football, and Asphalt was without hiccups. There weren’t many noticeable lags that I encountered. There were slight heating issues that I faced, especially while indulging in intensive multitasking and gaming sessions. If someone uses the Redmi Pad 2 to play high-demanding games like BGMI, COD Mobile, or Asphalt, then they will notice frame drops though. If you push the visual settings to maximum and switch on HDR in BGMI, you’ll likely run into performance hiccups—especially during intense moments when every frame counts. Frame drops and noticeable lag can easily put you at a disadvantage in firefights. The overall gameplay experience becomes much smoother when the settings are dialed down to ‘Balanced’ mode.

As for software, the Redmi Pad 2 runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2, which is based on Android 15. It comes with a clean user interface with not much bloatware. The Redmi Pad 2 comes equipped with AI-powered tools like Circle to Search and Gemini integration, aimed at enhancing productivity and ease of use. With Circle to Search, users can simply draw a circle around text or images on the screen to instantly look them up online—without needing to switch apps or copy-paste. Gemini, on the other hand, serves as an AI assistant that can help with tasks such as summarising content, answering queries, or generating text, directly within supported apps.

Camera The Redmi Pad 2 features an 8MP camera on the rear and a 5MP camera on the front. The primary camera captures images but fails to retain a lot of details. The tendency to soften the image around sharp edges and make it look processed is quite evident. The selfie camera does a fair job of conducting video calls. If someone is expecting much from a 5MP camera, then they surely will be disappointed. It can capture a few selfies, but the output will look heavily processed and softened. Overall, the cameras just serve their purpose, casual photography occasionally, and being able to talk to people virtually through video calls. The photographs will be comparatively better in well-lit conditions, and the tablet will struggle in low-light conditions.

Battery and Charging The Redmi Pad 2 is shipped with a 9000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. However, it is shipped with a 15W charging adapter in the box and uses a USB Type-C port with USB 2.0 support. On moderate to heavy usage, the tablet will go from 100 per cent to 0 per cent in around six to eight hours. If a user sticks to just note-taking or doodling, then the battery will last significantly longer. The Redmi Pad 2 would take a bit more than two hours to fully charge as the charging adapter is of 15W only.

Accessories The Redmi Pad 2 comes with optional accessories that consumers can purchase if they wish. The accessories that can be purchased along with the Redmi Pad 2 are the Redmi Smart Pen and the Redmi Pad 2 cover. The purpose of a cover is pretty self explanatory, it will add a layer of protection to your tablet and also act as a stand for the tablet. As for the Redmi Smart Pen, it is designed with an ergonomic grip and ultra-low latency of under 10 milliseconds. The Redmi Smart Pen is practical and does what it’s supposed to without trying to overdo it. Writing with it feels natural, and the pen responds well to different pressure levels. There’s very little delay between input and output—especially on Xiaomi’s own apps—and even longer writing sessions don’t feel uncomfortable, thanks to the grip and overall build. The design is simple to work with however, it might take some time to get used to if you’re coming from magnetic styluses.

The shortcut buttons are useful in specific apps like Mi Canvas, but their functionality is limited outside Xiaomi’s ecosystem. You can take quick screenshots or switch tools, and the option to write with the screen off does come in handy for quick notes. It also works decently with third-party drawing apps, but you’ll still notice occasional lag depending on the app’s compatibility. Overall, it’s a straightforward tool—not flashy, but reliable if you mostly stick to supported apps and want something for everyday writing or basic sketching. Notably, both accessories don’t come bundled with the tablet and consumers will need to purchase them separately.

Verdict The Redmi Pad 2 is a solid pick for users looking for a dependable, budget-friendly tablet mainly for media consumption, casual browsing, note-taking, and online classes. With its 11-inch display, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and a capable processor for everyday use, it handles most non-intensive tasks smoothly. The support for AI features like Circle to Search and Gemini adds a nice touch for productivity. If paired with the separately sold Redmi Smart Pen, it also becomes a decent option for students or professionals who want basic sketching or handwriting capabilities without spending too much.