Realme Buds Air 7 Pro review: Feature-packed wireless earphones on budget

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro review

The Realme Buds Air 7 Pro are the latest entrants in India’s wireless earphones segment, bringing premium features at an accessible price. Priced at Rs 5,499, these earbuds offer active noise cancellation (ANC), 3D spatial audio, 45ms low latency, support for the LHDC codec for Hi-Res wireless audio, and multi-point connectivity. With such features, the Buds Air 7 Pro promises strong value—but does it deliver?

Design and fit

The Realme Buds Air 7 Pro comes in a clean, minimalist package, including extra silicone tips for better fit. Though made of plastic, the charging case has a leather-like finish that resists fingerprints. Compact and pocketable, the case has a silver metallic band around its edge, the Realme logo in the centre, and a USB-C port for charging. An LED indicator near the lid shows battery and pairing status.

Opening the case reveals a glossy interior with firmly seated earbuds held by magnets. The hinge is sturdy and closes with a satisfying snap. The in-ear buds have a stem-style design, combining a glossy touch surface with a silver accent. They offer a snug, lightweight fit, staying comfortable over long use and stable during movement. However, the touch controls are not very intuitive—basic functions like play/pause and call handling work well, but stem-based gestures can feel imprecise. Connectivity and pairing Powered by Bluetooth 5.4, the earbuds support the LHDC codec for high-resolution audio on compatible devices. Pairing is seamless with Realme smartphones, where they auto-connect upon opening the case. On other devices, like iPhones, pairing takes slightly longer and requires a manual button press to enter pairing mode.

Android users benefit from Google Fast Pair, and the earbuds support multi-point connectivity across Android and iOS devices. Audio and features ALSO READ: GTA Online 'Money Fronts' update adds laundering front and new vehicles The Buds Air 7 Pro delivers clear and balanced audio across content types. When used with compatible devices, features like 3D Spatial Audio add depth, particularly for videos. These can be adjusted through the Realme Link app, which offers settings for EQ, Golden Sound tuning, and gesture controls. Golden Sound This feature analyses your hearing through an in-app test and creates a personalised sound profile. It improves clarity across various genres.

Spatial Sound Spatial Sound adds dimension to the audio, making a notable difference with supported content. EQ mode The app offers EQ presets such as Serenade, Original Sound, Clear Bass and Deep Bass, along with the option to create custom profiles—even multiple profiles for different users. Camera and playback features A handy feature is the ability to use the earbuds as a remote shutter for the phone’s camera via double tap. Another convenience is auto play/pause, which works reliably when inserting or removing the earbuds. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Realme claims up to 53dB of noise reduction. In use, the ANC is effective at cutting out ambient sounds like chatter, fan noise and street traffic. The improvement with ANC on is noticeable, making for a more immersive experience.

That said, toggling ANC felt abrupt—the transition could be smoother. ANC modes can be controlled through the earbuds or the app, with four levels: Smart, Max, Moderate and Mild. Smart mode adjusts automatically and works well in shifting environments. ALSO READ: YouTube Music releases lyrics sharing feature on Android, iOS: How it works Transparency mode also works well, particularly the 'Enhance Voices' setting, which enables clear conversation without removing the earbuds. Wind noise reduction is also included. Calling Call quality is solid, thanks to a six-microphone array and AI noise reduction. Voice clarity is good, even in noisy environments, and Bluetooth range is excellent. Calls were consistently clear with no dropouts.