Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Xiaomi launches Redmi Pad 2 with 9000mAh battery: Unboxing, price and specs

Xiaomi launches Redmi Pad 2 with 9000mAh battery: Unboxing, price and specs

The Redmi Pad 2 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 13,999 and it will be available for purchase in India starting June 24

Redmi Pad 2 launched price in india specs features specifications unboxing

Redmi Pad 2

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Xiaomi-owned Redmi brand has expanded its tablet lineup in India on June 18 with the launch of the Redmi Pad 2. The Android tablet is powered by MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra chipset and sports an 11-inch 2.5K resolution IPS display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90Hz. As for the accessories, there is Redmi Smart Pen and Redmi Pad 2 cover. These are accessories sold separately. Consumers will be able to purchase the Redmi Pad 2 from June 24.

Redmi Pad 2: Price and availability

Wi-Fi variant
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 13,999
Wi-Fi + Cellular variant
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 15,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 17,999
Colour: Graphite Gray, Sky Blue
 
 
The Redmi Pad 2 will go on sale starting June 24. The newly launched tablet will be available for purchase across Redmi e-store, Amazon India, Flipkart India, and at select retail stores. As an introductory offer, Redmi is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 across all tablet variants.  

Also Read

POCO F6

POCO F7 may launch soon with 7550 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Details

Redmi Pad 2

Redmi Pad 2 India launch set for June 18: What to expect from Xiaomi's tab

Xiaomi Upgrade Days

Xiaomi Upgrade Days: Check discount, bank offers on smartphones, TVs, more

Redmi Watch Move

Xiaomi launches made-in-India Redmi Watch Move: Pricing, features, and more

Redmi A5

Xiaomi debuts Redmi A5 in India at Rs 6499 onwards: Know specs and features

Redmi Pad 2 accessory: Price and availability

  • Redmi Smart Pen: Rs 3,999
  • Redmi Pad 2 Cover: Rs 1,299
Redmi Smart Pen will be available for purchase from Amazon, Flipkart, Mi’s official website, and select retail stores. As for the Redmi Pad 2 Cover, it will be available for purchase from Amazon, Mi’s official website, and select retail stores.

Redmi Pad 2: Details

The Redmi Pad 2 features an 11-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and support for adaptive refresh rates up to 90Hz. It offers a peak brightness of 600 nits. The tablet comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor, paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.
 
Running on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2, which is based on Android 15, the Redmi Pad 2 includes AI features such as Circle to Search and Gemini integration. In terms of imaging, the device sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and support for 1080p and 720p video recording at 30fps. The front camera is a 5-megapixel unit with an f/2.2 aperture, also capable of recording in 1080p and 720p at 30fps.
 
The tablet packs a 9000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. It ships with a 15W charging adapter in the box and uses a USB Type-C port with USB 2.0 support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and support for SBC, AAC, and LDAC audio codecs, along with IPv6 compatibility.
 
In terms of build, the Redmi Pad 2 measures 254.58 x 166.04 x 7.36 mm and weighs 510 grams.

Redmi Pad 2: Specifications

  • Display: 11-inch display, 2.5K Crystal Clear IPS Display, 2560 x 1600 resolution, Adaptive refresh rate 90Hz, peak brightness 600 nits, TUV Rheinland certifications
  • RAM: Up to 6GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra
  • OS: Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15
  • GPU: Mali-G57 MC2 
  • Rear camera: 8MP, f/2.0, 1080p/720p at 30fps
  • Front camera: 5MP, f/2.2, 1080p/720p at 30fps
  • AI Support: Circle to Search, Gemini
  • Battery: 9000mAh, 18W fast charging support, 15W adapter inside the box, USB 2.0 Type-C port
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 3.5mm jack, USB 2.0 data transfer, SBC/AAC/LDAC audio codecs, IPv6 supported
  • Dimensions: 254.58 x 166.04 x 7.36 mm
  • Weight: 510g

Redmi Pad 2: Watch unboxing

 

More From This Section

Amazfit Active 2 Square

Amazfit unveils Active 2 Square smartwatch with 160 sports modes: Details

boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA Dolby Atmos soundbar

boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA Dolby Atmos soundbar launched at Rs 14,999

Asus Vivobook S14 and S16

Asus launches Vivobook S14, S16 series with Intel, Qualcomm chips in India

Sony Bravia 8 II QD-OLED series

Sony launches Bravia 8 II QD-OLED series TVs in India at Rs 246,990 onwards

Trump Mobile T1 Phone

Trump Mobile launches T1 Phone and 47 Plan: Check specs, pricing, and more

Topics : Xiaomi Redmi Tablets Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon