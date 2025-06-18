Xiaomi launches Redmi Pad 2 with 9000mAh battery: Unboxing, price and specs

Xiaomi-owned Redmi brand has expanded its tablet lineup in India on June 18 with the launch of the Redmi Pad 2. The Android tablet is powered by MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra chipset and sports an 11-inch 2.5K resolution IPS display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90Hz. As for the accessories, there is Redmi Smart Pen and Redmi Pad 2 cover. These are accessories sold separately. Consumers will be able to purchase the Redmi Pad 2 from June 24.
Redmi Pad 2: Price and availability
Wi-Fi variant
- 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 13,999
Wi-Fi + Cellular variant
- 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 15,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 17,999
Colour: Graphite Gray, Sky Blue
The Redmi Pad 2 will go on sale starting June 24. The newly launched tablet will be available for purchase across Redmi e-store, Amazon India, Flipkart India, and at select retail stores. As an introductory offer, Redmi is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 across all tablet variants.
Redmi Pad 2 accessory: Price and availability
- Redmi Smart Pen: Rs 3,999
- Redmi Pad 2 Cover: Rs 1,299
Redmi Smart Pen will be available for purchase from Amazon, Flipkart, Mi’s official website, and select retail stores. As for the Redmi Pad 2 Cover, it will be available for purchase from Amazon, Mi’s official website, and select retail stores.
Redmi Pad 2: Details
The Redmi Pad 2 features an 11-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and support for adaptive refresh rates up to 90Hz. It offers a peak brightness of 600 nits. The tablet comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor, paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.
Running on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2, which is based on Android 15, the Redmi Pad 2 includes AI features such as Circle to Search and Gemini integration. In terms of imaging, the device sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and support for 1080p and 720p video recording at 30fps. The front camera is a 5-megapixel unit with an f/2.2 aperture, also capable of recording in 1080p and 720p at 30fps.
The tablet packs a 9000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. It ships with a 15W charging adapter in the box and uses a USB Type-C port with USB 2.0 support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and support for SBC, AAC, and LDAC audio codecs, along with IPv6 compatibility.
In terms of build, the Redmi Pad 2 measures 254.58 x 166.04 x 7.36 mm and weighs 510 grams.
Redmi Pad 2: Specifications
- Display: 11-inch display, 2.5K Crystal Clear IPS Display, 2560 x 1600 resolution, Adaptive refresh rate 90Hz, peak brightness 600 nits, TUV Rheinland certifications
- RAM: Up to 6GB
- Storage: Up to 256GB
- Processor: MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra
- OS: Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15
- GPU: Mali-G57 MC2
- Rear camera: 8MP, f/2.0, 1080p/720p at 30fps
- Front camera: 5MP, f/2.2, 1080p/720p at 30fps
- AI Support: Circle to Search, Gemini
- Battery: 9000mAh, 18W fast charging support, 15W adapter inside the box, USB 2.0 Type-C port
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 3.5mm jack, USB 2.0 data transfer, SBC/AAC/LDAC audio codecs, IPv6 supported
- Dimensions: 254.58 x 166.04 x 7.36 mm
- Weight: 510g