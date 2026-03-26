Samsung Galaxy S26 review: Refined and reliable flagship, but plays it safe

Samsung’s Galaxy S-series has long set the tone for what an Android flagship should look and feel like. But in recent years, the upgrades have started to feel more iterative than transformative. With the Galaxy S26 , Samsung continues along that path.

On the surface, this looks like a familiar update. The design remains largely unchanged, the camera hardware sticks to what we have seen before. But spend some time with the device, and the shift becomes clearer. This is less about hardware leaps and more about refining the overall experience, with a stronger focus on software and AI.

Priced at Rs 87,999 onwards, the Galaxy S26 positions itself as a compact flagship that prioritises consistency over experimentation. I have been using it across everyday tasks, photography, and extended usage, and here is what the experience feels like in real-world use.

Design and build Samsung has largely retained the design philosophy from the previous generation. The Galaxy S26 features a flat display, a clean rear panel, and a minimalist triple-camera layout placed on top of a raised camera island. The phone is slightly larger than its predecessor with a bigger 6.3-inch display. However, it still qualifies as a compact flagship smartphone, mainly due to its in-hand feel. During my time with the Galaxy S26, almost everyone who saw or held it had a similar reaction: it feels like the right size for a smartphone. I wouldn’t disagree. For a long time, I haven’t been particularly interested in compact phones, but this one feels genuinely comfortable to hold and use. The compact size is not the only aspect working in its favour, as the phone is also noticeably light.

I’ve been using the iPhone Air for quite some time, and the difference here is minimal. The iPhone Air weighs around 165g, while the Galaxy S26 comes in at about 167g, making the gap almost negligible in real-world use. However, it is worth noting that the iPhone Air has a significantly larger footprint than the Galaxy S26. Build quality remains solid. The aluminium frame feels sturdy and adds to the premium feel. That said, the lack of a noticeable design refresh may disappoint users expecting something new. READ | Samsung Galaxy S26 users in India can now AirDrop files to iPhones, iPads Verdict: Solid, premium and practical—but visually conservative.

Display The Galaxy S26 comes with a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Samsung continues to deliver strong display performance, and the S26 is no exception. The panel is vibrant, sharp, and bright enough for most conditions. In everyday use, outdoor visibility is very good, and HDR content looks punchy and immersive. Scrolling and animations feel fluid, and touch responsiveness remains precise. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures that interactions across the UI feel consistently smooth. That said, the base model still uses an FHD+ panel, while some competitors offer higher resolutions at similar price points. It is not a major drawback, but it does reflect Samsung’s conservative approach.

Verdict: One of the best displays in the segment, but no longer pushing boundaries. In real-world use: Performance Under the hood, the Galaxy S26 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chipset in India, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. In everyday use, the phone feels fast and reliable. Apps open quickly, switching between them is smooth, and there are no noticeable lags during regular tasks like browsing, social media, or streaming. Multitasking is handled well, even with multiple apps running in the background. I also did not notice any shutter lag. Images are processed quickly, even in scenarios that usually require more time, such as low-light shots. Features like object eraser and in-gallery editing also feel responsive and usable.

Even with background processes like app updates or file syncing, the phone maintains its performance without slowing down. Over extended use, thermal management also remains under control, which adds to the overall experience. One change that stands out is storage. Samsung has started the Galaxy S26 at 256GB, dropping the 128GB option entirely. In practical terms, this makes sense. With high-resolution photos, 4K videos, and large apps taking up more space, 128GB often feels insufficient. While this increases the starting price slightly, it reduces the need to constantly manage storage. ALSO READ: Samsung Browser is now on Windows with Perplexity-powered AI assistant Verdict: Flagship-level performance with decent thermal efficiency

Software and AI The Galaxy S26 runs Android 16 with Samsung’s One UI 8.5, and this is where the experience starts to feel a bit different. Samsung is clearly pushing AI as a core part of the device, and it shows up in small, everyday interactions. Features like Now Nudge offer context-aware suggestions based on usage. While filling forms, it suggests previously entered details, and during messaging or planning, it surfaces relevant calendar information. Even simple actions like copying text can trigger contextual suggestions. Photo Assist is another area where AI plays a role. Removing objects or adjusting images is quick and fairly clean in most cases. It is not always perfect, but it works well for quick edits without needing a separate app.

The “describe to edit” feature is another addition. You can describe the changes you want in an image, and the system attempts to apply them. The results are not always accurate, but the feature is usable in many cases. AI also extends to basic tools like document scanning. The phone automatically improves readability, cleans up edges, and organises scans efficiently, which adds convenience for frequent use. That said, these features are not flawless. Suggestions can occasionally feel unnecessary, and results are not always consistent. But when they work, they do save time. Samsung’s long-term support also stands out, with up to seven years of updates promised, which adds long-term value.

Verdict: One of the smarter Android experiences right now, with practical AI use. Cameras The Galaxy S26 uses a triple-camera setup: 50MP main sensor

12MP ultra-wide

10MP telephoto (3x zoom) The hardware may feel familiar, but the camera experience remains reliable. It is the kind of setup where you can quickly take a shot and expect good results most of the time. In daylight, images come out sharp with good detail. Colours are vibrant without feeling overly processed. The camera also handles dynamic range well, capturing both highlights and shadows effectively. In slightly challenging conditions, such as indoor lighting or evenings, the phone maintains a good balance of exposure. It does not require much effort to get usable shots.

The ultra-wide camera is useful for wider scenes like landscapes or group photos. The telephoto lens allows for practical zoom without a major drop in quality. Portrait shots are handled well, with decent edge detection and natural-looking tones in good lighting. Processing plays a big role here. Images look refined without appearing artificial, and built-in editing tools in the gallery make it easy to tweak photos without using third-party apps. For video, stabilisation is effective. Footage remains steady even while walking, and framing stays level, which improves usability without requiring additional effort. Overall, the camera system feels consistent and dependable. It may not introduce major changes, but it delivers reliable results across different scenarios.

ALSO READ: Reddit may ask you to verify if you are human, bots to be labelled: Details Verdict: Reliable and consistent, but largely unchanged. Battery life and charging The Galaxy S26 packs a 4300mAh battery. Battery life is decent, though not particularly impressive compared to other Android smartphones. With moderate usage, it comfortably lasts a full day. Heavier users may need to recharge before the day ends. What stands out more is efficiency. The phone manages background tasks well, so battery drain remains controlled even with apps running and syncing. Charging, however, feels conservative. The base model still supports 25W wired charging, which is adequate but slower compared to current standards.

Verdict: Reliable for daily use, but not class-leading. Final Verdict Price: Rs 87,999 onwards What works: Compact, premium design

Good display

Strong performance

software and AI features

Long update support What doesn’t: Minimal hardware upgrades

Average battery life

Slow charging speeds

The camera system feels outdated Should you buy it? The Galaxy S26 makes sense if you’re looking for a compact flagship that feels comfortable to use every day. It also works well if you value a polished software experience over raw specifications, and especially if you plan to use your phone for several years, thanks to Samsung’s long-term update support.