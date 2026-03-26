Samsung Browser is now on Windows with Perplexity-powered AI assistant

Samsung has announced the launch of Samsung Browser for Windows, expanding its mobile browser to PCs with a focus on cross-device continuity and integrated AI capabilities. The company said the new browser allows users to move between mobile and PC without losing their browsing context, while also introducing an AI assistant powered by Perplexity AI . Samsung said that the AI assistant understands webpage content, user activity and natural language queries to simplify common web tasks.

Cross-device browsing between mobile and PC

According to Samsung, the Windows version of its browser allows users to continue browsing seamlessly across devices. Beyond syncing bookmarks and history, users can resume the same webpage when switching between mobile and PC.

The browser also integrates Samsung Pass, which enables users to securely store login credentials and personal information and autofill them across devices.

AI assistant integrated into browsing

Samsung is also introducing an AI-powered assistant within the browser, developed in partnership with Perplexity. The company said the assistant is designed to understand natural language, webpage context and activity across multiple tabs.

This allows users to perform actions such as managing tabs, navigating browsing history and interacting with content without leaving the browser.

Features for context and productivity

Samsung said the browser can analyse the content of a webpage to generate responses. For example, it can create a structured travel itinerary based on the page a user is viewing.

The browser also includes natural language-based search, enabling users to find information without manually going through multiple webpages. This extends to video content as well, where the browser can locate and play specific moments within a video.

Additionally, users can search browsing history using conversational queries instead of keywords or dates. The browser can also summarise and compare information across multiple open tabs.

Availability

Samsung Browser for Windows will be available on devices running Windows 10 (version 1809 and above) and Windows 11. The agentic AI features are currently supported in South Korea and the US on both Windows and Android, with plans to expand to other markets later.