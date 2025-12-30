I reviewed SanDisk Creator Phone SSD and here's what worked and what didn't

I have been using external solid state drives with my iPhone primarily for data backup and, on occasion, for recording 4K video at 60 frames per second in ProRes LOG format. While backing up an iPhone to an external drive is a straightforward use case, recording video directly to an SSD is more specific. It is a professional-grade feature that remains limited to supported iPhone models and only works when a compatible external storage device is connected.

This feature exists to bypass internal storage limitations and to enable sustained high-bitrate recording. However, it is not widely used, partly because the workflow is neither obvious nor seamless for most users. That context is important in understanding what the SanDisk Creator Phone SSD is attempting to address.

What the SanDisk Creator Phone SSD sets out to do SanDisk Creator Phone SSD aims to make external recording on an iPhone more accessible. It is not the only SSD capable of enabling ProRes recording, but it is the first to be designed specifically for smartphones with a focus on portability. The inclusion of MagSafe support allows it to attach directly to the back of an iPhone, making it easier to carry during handheld recording. TheCreator Phone SSD aims to make external recording on an iPhone more accessible. It is not the only SSD capable of enabling ProRes recording, but it is the first to be designed specifically for smartphones with a focus on portability. The inclusion of MagSafe support allows it to attach directly to the back of an iPhone, making it easier to carry during handheld recording. ALSO READ: CES 2026: LG unveils canvas-style Gallery TV to rival Samsung Frame TVs The idea is straightforward: an external SSD that feels like an extension of the phone rather than an accessory dangling from it. Before getting into how this plays out in daily use, it helps to look at what the device offers on paper.

SanDisk Creator Phone SSD: Specifications Storage: 1TB

Interface: USB-C v3.2 Gen 2

Transfer speed: Read up to 1000MB/s, write up to 950MB/s (sequential)

Weight: 54g

Protection: Silicone shell with IP65 dust and water resistance Hardware From a hardware perspective, the SanDisk Creator Phone SSD aligns well with its intended audience. The size, weight, and form factor make it suitable for on-the-go use, particularly with MagSafe-compatible iPhones. The silicone shell adds a layer of physical protection, and the IP65 rating provides reassurance when used outdoors. As a portable storage device, it meets the expectations set by its positioning. It remains unobtrusive when attached to the phone and does not interfere with handheld shooting or casual use. If the experience were judged solely on physical design, the device would meet its stated objective.

Software The experience changes as soon as the device is connected to a supported iPhone. A prompt appears asking the user to download the companion app, SanDisk Memory Zone. This app acts as the primary interface between the iPhone and the SSD. It enables copying data between the phone and the drive, browsing stored content, and monitoring storage usage. ALSO READ: Foldable iPhone to touchscreen MacBook: Key Apple devices lined up for 2026 At this point, the dependency on software becomes unavoidable. The SSD does not function as a simple plug-and-play drive in the way users might expect, particularly those familiar with external storage on other platforms.

Limitation A key expectation is that connecting the SanDisk Creator Phone SSD would immediately enable direct recording of 4K 60fps video in ProRes LOG or HDR formats. In practice, this did not work. The drive was formatted in exFAT, which is compatible across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and Windows, ruling out formatting issues. After repeated attempts and reviewing documentation, the limitation became clear. The iPhone allows external recording only when the connected storage is detected as a USB on-the-go device. If the drive is not recognised in this mode, recording directly to it is disabled. In such cases, the SSD also does not appear in the Files app.

Unlike Android devices, iPhones do not allow users to manually switch USB modes. SanDisk appears to be aware of this constraint, which is why the Memory Zone app includes shortcuts on its home screen to enable external recording and to make the drive visible in the Files app. This design choice introduces additional steps. Each time recording is required, the user must first open the companion app and activate the relevant mode. Once recording is completed and the user wants to access the drive through the app again, the cable needs to be disconnected and reconnected for the app to detect the SSD.

For a device marketed around mobility and convenience, this workflow introduces friction. The reliance on app-based toggles for fundamental functions contradicts the simplicity implied by the hardware design. Instead of reducing steps in the creative process, the implementation adds layers that users must remember and repeat. Verdict The SanDisk Creator Phone SSD succeeds in hardware design and portability, addressing a real need for mobile creators who rely on external storage. Its MagSafe integration and compact form factor align well with on-the-go use. However, the software-dependent workflow limits its effectiveness. The additional steps required to enable direct recording and access files undermine the device’s intended ease of use. As a result, the SSD delivers on physical design but falls short of offering a seamless experience for iPhone-based video recording.