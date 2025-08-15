Xiaomi Smart QLED TV G32 review: Punches above its weight in visual quality

With the new Smart QLED TV G32, Xiaomi is bringing high-end quantum dot technology to the affordable 32-inch category. At first glance, this might seem like overkill for a resolution that tops out at just 1366×768 pixels. But Xiaomi is betting big on panel quality, colour richness, and smart features to set the G32 apart from the sea of numerous HD-ready LED TVs in the market. So does the Xiaomi Smart QLED TV G32 hold up in the real world? Let us find out:

Xiaomi QLED TV G32: Design and Remote

The Xiaomi Smart QLED TV G32 2025 borrows its design cues from the company’s higher-end X Pro QLED series—and that’s a good thing. The aesthetics are clean and premium for a 32-inch budget TV, with slim bezels on three sides and a brushed metallic texture along the bottom chin that adds just enough flair without being distracting. The TV is lightweight and easy to handle, making wall-mounting a quick task for one person. Alternatively, if you prefer a tabletop setup, the plastic stands included in the box are minimal yet sturdy enough to hold the TV in place without any wobble.

Port selection covers all the basics for a budget setup: two HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, AV input, Ethernet, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an antenna input. It’s not a wide selection, but it’s enough for most living room needs or a secondary room setup. Xiaomi has also lifted the remote straight from the X Pro series. That means you get a full number pad, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and six hotkeys for quick access to major streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, SonyLIV, and Live TV. It also features shortcuts for Xiaomi TV+ and PatchWall.

Xiaomi QLED TV G32: Display Xiaomi’s latest 32-inch Smart QLED TV might not dazzle with resolution, but it does punch above its weight in a few key areas. The panel here is a VA-type LCD with a quantum dot layer, essentially a QLED setup, but resolution tops out at 1366×768 pixels, which means you’re getting HD-ready visuals rather than Full HD. It’s a tradeoff, but for a screen this size, the drop in sharpness isn’t a deal-breaker, especially when viewed from a typical living room distance. ALSO READ: Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV review: A big-screen experience that gets basics right

What works in the TV’s favour is its contrast and colour richness. Blacks are impressively deep for the segment, and shadow details are preserved well in darker scenes. During HDR playback,the panel manages highlights and black levels with surprising finesse. Xiaomi claims 90 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and the overall vibrancy holds up, especially in ‘Movie’ mode. However, out of the box, colours can skew slightly unnatural, especially in skin tones, where a reddish cast occasionally creeps in. As with most VA panels, viewing angles are limited. Sit off to the side, and colours tend to wash out a bit along the edges. That said, Xiaomi has done a decent job with tuning, and the display still manages to look punchy in most everyday use cases.

As for refresh rate, you are looking at a standard 60Hz, which is perfectly adequate for regular video streaming and casual gaming. I tested both 24fps movie content and higher fps gaming through PC, and the TV handled both decently without much jarring motion issues. Xiaomi QLED TV G32: Audio The Xiaomi Smart QLED TV G32 comes equipped with a 20W speaker setup, which delivers an experience that’s passable for its segment, but doesn’t do much beyond the basics. Out of the box, audio performance is balanced enough for everyday TV watching in a small to mid-sized room. Dialogues are generally intelligible, and while bass is understandably limited due to the compact chassis, the sound is serviceable for casual use.

That said, the audio profile leans flat unless you dive into the settings. Tweaking the DTS Virtual:X audio controls can unlock a bit more punch, especially in the lower frequencies. Increasing the bass via the built-in equalizer adds a subtle thump, and the dialogue clarity can be improved with some tuning—though even then, voices occasionally sound a bit recessed. For most users, the built-in speakers will get the job done for streaming shows, YouTube videos, or the odd movie night. But if you’re after a more immersive or cinematic sound experience, pairing the TV with a basic soundbar or external speaker system is definitely recommended.

Xiaomi QLED TV G32: Performance Under the hood, the Xiaomi Smart QLED TV G32 runs on a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, paired with a Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage. Of that, around half is taken up by the system, leaving just enough headroom for essential apps and a few extras. For day-to-day usage, performance holds up decently. App load times are moderate, and navigating the interface feels smooth for the most part, provided you're not multitasking too heavily. It’s not the zippiest TV in the segment, but for casual streaming and general use, it gets the job done without much fuss.

Xiaomi QLED TV G32: User interface The TV boots into Google TV, but Xiaomi also includes its own PatchWall interface, giving users the option to switch between the two. PatchWall continues to focus on content discovery with a curated feed of recommendations pulled from different OTT apps and Live TV services. While its intent is clear, the interface could still use a bit of polish—particularly in terms of layout and visual density. Google TV, on the other hand, feels more refined. It offers a cleaner, more streamlined experience with deeper Google ecosystem integration. Content from synced devices, personalised recommendations, and cross-platform watchlists all come together in a way that feels more intuitive.