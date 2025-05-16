Friday, May 16, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV review: A big-screen experience that gets basics right

Priced at Rs 64,999 for the 65-inch model, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV gets the fundamentals right in terms of picture and sound quality, while also offering several premium features

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Xiaomi’s latest addition to its smart TV lineup – the X Pro QLED series – aims to deliver a premium visual experience at an accessible price point. Available in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch variants, the television features a 4K QLED panel and comes equipped with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, DTS:X audio, and Google TV with Xiaomi’s PatchWall interface. I tested the 65-inch model to assess its performance in everyday use. Here is what I found:
 
Design
 
The X Pro QLED TV is available in 43-, 55-, and 65-inch screen sizes, with the largest model (used for this review) making a bold visual impact. It supports both wall mounting and tabletop installation with the included stand. The design boasts minimal bezels for an almost edge-to-edge viewing experience, while the slightly thicker bottom chin in dark grey brushed metal finish adds a modern, premium touch. Its minimalist aesthetic allows it to blend seamlessly into most living spaces. 
 
 
The TV includes a comprehensive set of ports: two USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI ports (one with eARC support for high-resolution audio), an Ethernet port, AV input, antenna port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Display
 
The 65-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) QLED panel supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Filmmaker Mode. The latter disables post-processing features such as motion smoothing and sharpening to preserve the original creative intent.
 
The display quality lives up to expectations, delivering vibrant colours without over saturation. Dolby Vision content on platforms like Netflix appears particularly rich, with vivid highlights and deep blacks. Even standard HDR and non-HDR content on YouTube maintains good dynamic range and contrast.
 
Although the TV operates at a native 60Hz refresh rate, it supports up to 120Hz via DLG (Dual Line Gate) technology, which helps reduce motion blur in fast-paced scenes like live sports and gaming. The wide 178-degree viewing angle ensures visual consistency from various seating positions.
 
Audio
 
The audio performance complements the display effectively. While the TV lacks Dolby Atmos, it supports DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X for a simulated 3D soundstage. Dolby Audio further enhances output with balanced tones and clear vocals.
 
The 55-inch and 65-inch models include 34W speakers, which are sufficient for medium-sized rooms. The 43-inch variant features a slightly lower 30W speaker setup. For users seeking higher audio fidelity, one HDMI port supports eARC for external sound system integration.
 
Performance and software
 
Powered by a quad-core A55 processor, Mali-G52 MC1 GPU, and 2GB of RAM, the TV handles everyday tasks like app launches and interface navigation adequately. However, occasional sluggishness is noticeable, especially when quickly switching between apps using the remote’s shortcuts.
 
Onboard storage is ample at 32GB, allowing users to install a range of applications. The TV runs on Google TV, offering a familiar interface for Android users, complete with access to the Play Store, quick settings, and features like Google Cast and AirPlay 2. It also includes built-in Google Assistant for voice commands.
 
Xiaomi’s PatchWall interface is layered on top of Google TV, aggregating content from various streaming platforms and live TV services to offer personalised recommendations in a unified layout.
 
The bundled remote is simple and functional, with six dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, SonyLIV, and Live TV. It also provides quick access to Xiaomi TV+ and PatchWall.
 
Verdict
 
At Rs 64,999 for the 65-inch variant, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV offers strong value for money. It delivers solid performance in key areas like picture and audio quality and includes premium features such as Filmmaker Mode and DTS audio codec support.
 
While it falls short in a few areas—occasional interface lag and a 60Hz panel with conditional 120Hz support—the absence of Dolby Atmos is unlikely to be a dealbreaker for most users.
 
Overall, this TV is among the best budget-friendly options for those seeking a large-screen QLED experience without overspending.

First Published: May 16 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

