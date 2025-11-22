Home / World News / 17 TTP militants killed in operations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

17 TTP militants killed in operations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Police and security forces launched coordinated operations in the Sheri Khel and Pakka Pahar Khel areas of Bannu district after confirming the presence of militant groups in the region

pakistan Flag
In a separate eight-hour operation conducted by Bannu Police, CTD and security forces, seven more militants were killed and several others were injured (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Peshawar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 3:03 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least 17 TTP militants were killed and several others injured in multiple operations in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Saturday.

Police and security forces launched coordinated operations in the Sheri Khel and Pakka Pahar Khel areas of Bannu district after confirming the presence of militant groups in the region.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed said 10 militants were killed, five were injured, and one facilitator was arrested in a joint action led by Lakki Police, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Bannu and security forces.

He said the bodies of seven militants had been recovered, while three could not be retrieved due to the difficult mountainous terrain.

In a separate eight-hour operation conducted by Bannu Police, CTD and security forces, seven more militants were killed and several others were injured.

A large contingent of police and security personnel remained unhurt during the engagements, and local residents extended full cooperation, officials said.

A substantial cache of weapons and explosives was recovered from the slain militants, Hameed  Separately, police said a 10-kg bomb planted inside a ghee tin was defused at Aabshar Chowk in Bannu, averting a major tragedy.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sajjad Khan said the Bomb Disposal Squad acted swiftly to neutralise the device.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

European leaders scramble to buy Ukraine time as US sets ceasefire deadline

42 glacial lakes in Nepal at high risk of catastrophic bursts: Experts

Bill Ackman prepares for Pershing Square IPO, eyeing debut in 2026

Dozens of firefighters battle blaze on container ship docked at LA port

Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign from Congress after fallout with Trump

Topics :TalibanPakistan Pakistan armyAfghanistan

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story