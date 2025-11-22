Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign from Congress after fallout with Trump

By Erik Wasson

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican who was among President Donald Trump’s strongest allies in Congress before their relationship fell apart, will resign from Congress in January.

Her last day in the US House will be Jan 5, she said in a social media post on X Friday.

Greene was among the Republicans who led the legislative effort to compel the Justice Department to release the files of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Her efforts led to a public fallout with Trump, who called her a traitor and said that he would support the "right person" to run against her in next year's midterm elections.

“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Greene wrote. Trump described Greene’s resignation as “great news for the country,” ABC reported, citing a phone call with the president. He said he didn’t know about Greene’s decision in advance of the announcement, according to an ABC reporter’s post on X. Democrats who previously called Greene racist and antisemitic found common cause with her on the Epstein matter. Aside from that, Greene has criticized Trump for focusing his attentions abroad, a departure from his America First base. She is one of the staunchest opponents of aiding Ukraine in its war against Russia.