Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign from Congress after fallout with Trump

Greene was among the Republicans who led the legislative effort to compel the Justice Department to release the files of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Nov. 18
Greene is resigning just after she qualifies for a congressional pension at five years of service | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
By Erik Wasson
 
Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican who was among President Donald Trump’s strongest allies in Congress before their relationship fell apart, will resign from Congress in January. 
Her last day in the US House will be Jan 5, she said in a social media post on X Friday. 
 
Greene was among the Republicans who led the legislative effort to compel the Justice Department to release the files of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
 
Her efforts led to a public fallout with Trump, who called her a traitor and said that he would support the “right person” to run against her in next year’s midterm elections. 
 
“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Greene wrote.
 
Trump described Greene’s resignation as “great news for the country,” ABC reported, citing a phone call with the president. He said he didn’t know about Greene’s decision in advance of the announcement, according to an ABC reporter’s post on X. 
 
Democrats who previously called Greene racist and antisemitic found common cause with her on the Epstein matter. Aside from that, Greene has criticized Trump for focusing his attentions abroad, a departure from his America First base. She is one of the staunchest opponents of aiding Ukraine in its war against Russia.
 
Greene’s district in northwest Georgia is a Republican stronghold. However, her departure from the House will thin the GOP’s already narrow majority with just weeks before Speaker Mike Johnson will need to pass another bill to fund government operations. The House is split 219 to 213 with three vacancies.
 
In her post, Greene said she refused to be a “battered wife” hoping the situation will improve and that she will “look forward to a new path ahead.”
 
Greene is resigning just after she qualifies for a congressional pension at five years of service.

Donald Trump US Congress Donald Trump administration US Republicans

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

