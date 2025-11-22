Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign from Congress after fallout with Trump

“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Greene wrote.
Trump described Greene’s resignation as “great news for the country,” ABC reported, citing a phone call with the president. He said he didn’t know about Greene’s decision in advance of the announcement, according to an ABC reporter’s post on X.
Democrats who previously called Greene racist and antisemitic found common cause with her on the Epstein matter. Aside from that, Greene has criticized Trump for focusing his attentions abroad, a departure from his America First base. She is one of the staunchest opponents of aiding Ukraine in its war against Russia.
Greene’s district in northwest Georgia is a Republican stronghold. However, her departure from the House will thin the GOP’s already narrow majority with just weeks before Speaker Mike Johnson will need to pass another bill to fund government operations. The House is split 219 to 213 with three vacancies.
In her post, Greene said she refused to be a “battered wife” hoping the situation will improve and that she will “look forward to a new path ahead.”
Greene is resigning just after she qualifies for a congressional pension at five years of service.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.