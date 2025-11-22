Home / World News / 42 glacial lakes in Nepal at high risk of catastrophic bursts: Experts

42 glacial lakes in Nepal at high risk of catastrophic bursts: Experts

In Sankhuwasabha, four glacial lakes, including those in the Bhotkhola and Makalu areas, have been listed as high risk

Hindu Kush, melting glaciers
A glacial lake is a body of water that originates from a glacier | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Forty-two glacial lakes in Nepal have been identified as being at critical risk of bursting, according to experts.

A potential glacial lake outburst flood could result in massive loss of life and severe damage to infrastructure, International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) expert Sharad Prasad Joshi warned on Friday during a discussion held in Khandbari, the headquarters of Sankhuwasabha district.

A glacial lake is a body of water that originates from a glacier. It typically forms at the foot of a glacier, but may form on, in, or under it.

Joshi said an ICIMOD report titled 'Risks Arising From Rapid Changes in Nepal's Glaciers and Glacial Lakes' had classified 42 of the 2,069 glacial lakes across the country as "highly at risk", all located in the Koshi province.

In Sankhuwasabha, four glacial lakes, including those in the Bhotkhola and Makalu areas, have been listed as high risk, he said.

The Tallopokhari glacial lake in the lower Barun area has been identified as the most vulnerable. The lake is about three kilometres long and around 206 metres deep, with surrounding depths ranging from 15 to 25 metres.

ICIMOD, in collaboration with the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology and UNDP Nepal, is developing risk-reduction measures for the four high-risk lakes, Joshi said, underscoring the need for greater vigilance and preparedness.

A large pond in the lower Barun area has also been included in the mitigation initiative.

Joshi warned that a lake burst could endanger several settlements and infrastructure in the Arun Valley. In addition, 13 glacial lakes originating in Tibet could pose threats to the province's northern areas, he noted.

Speaking at the event, another ICIMOD expert, Neera Shrestha Pradhan, said women, children, and the elderly are often the most affected during disasters.

She said the organisation is implementing programmes to raise awareness and strengthen the capacity of these vulnerable groups.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bill Ackman prepares for Pershing Square IPO, eyeing debut in 2026

Dozens of firefighters battle blaze on container ship docked at LA port

Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign from Congress after fallout with Trump

Loss of US intelligence may harm Ukraine more than a halt in weapons

I'd 'feel comfortable' in Mamdani's New York, says Trump after 1st meeting

Topics :NepalNatural Disastersnatural calamities

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story