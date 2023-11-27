2 missiles fired near USS Mason from Yemen after ship seizure: US military

Two ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled Yemen came near a US warship after it aided a tanker that had been seized in the Gulf of Aden, the US military said on Monday, raising the stakes amid a series of ship attacks linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

A statement from US Central Command said the missiles splashed down in the water some 10 miles (16 kilometers) away from the USS Mason as it aided the tanker Central Park.

''There was no damage or reported injuries from either vessel during this incident," Central Command said.

The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge the attack.

Central Command also said it apprehended five armed attackers who targeted the Central Park.