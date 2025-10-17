28 more Afghan refugee camps shut down in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Twenty-eight more Afghan refugee camps have been closed down in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said on Friday, as Islamabad intensifies its nationwide crackdown on illegal foreign residents.

According to a notification issued by the Interior Ministry, eight camps were shut in Peshawar, three in Nowshera, five in Hangu, four in Kohat, and two in Mardan. Two camps in Swabi, one in Buner, and three in Dir districts were also closed.

Authorities have been instructed to return all vehicles, equipment, and other facilities earlier provided to the refugee camps to their respective district administrations.

Earlier, similar notifications had been issued for the closure of camps in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, and Haripur districts of the province.