Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / 35 killed, 43 injured as driver hits crowd in China's Zhuhai City

35 killed, 43 injured as driver hits crowd in China's Zhuhai City

While the details of the incident have not yet been released, the state-run Xinhua news agency said that 35 people were killed and 43 others injured after a car rammed into people

China Flag, China
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Beijing
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Thirty-five people were killed and 43 others injured when a car rammed into a crowd in China's Zhuhai City on Monday, official media reported on Tuesday.

Zhuhai is currently hosting China's prestigious airshow.

While the details of the incident have not yet been released, the state-run Xinhua news agency said that 35 people were killed and 43 others injured after a car rammed into people.

A 62-year-old driver has been detained, police said. It was not immediately clear whether it was an accident or an attack.

President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to treat the people injured in the car-ramming case in Zhuhai City.

Xi also demanded punishment for the perpetrator in accordance with the law, the Xinhua report said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Taiwan rejects China's claims over South China Sea amid military escalation

Elon Musk's AI nightmares could blunt Donald Trump's tech ambitions

China's Singles' Day wraps up with ecomm firms reporting growth in shoppers

Taiwan detects 10 Chinese aircraft, 5 navy vessels around its territory

China nears record $1 trillion trade surplus as Donald Trump returns

Topics :ChinaRoad Accidents

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story