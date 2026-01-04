OPEC+ likely to keep oil output steady despite turmoil among members

OPEC+ will likely maintain steady oil output at its meeting on Sunday, OPEC+ delegates said, despite political tensions between key members Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and the U.S. capture of the president of smaller producer Venezuela.

Sunday's meeting of eight members of OPEC+, which pumps about half the world's oil, comes after oil prices fell more than 18% in 2025 “their steepest yearly drop since 2020” amid growing oversupply concerns.

The eight - Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UAE, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Iraq, Algeria and Oman - raised oil output targets by around 2.9 million barrels per day from April to December 2025, equal to almost 3% of world oil demand.

They agreed in November to pause output hikes for January, February and March. The meeting on Sunday is unlikely to make any changes to that policy, three OPEC+ sources said on Sunday. OPEC FACING NUMEROUS CRISES Tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE flared last month over a decade-long conflict in Yemen, when a UAE-aligned group seized territory from the Saudi-backed government. The crisis triggered the biggest split in decades between the former close allies, as years of divergence on critical issues came to a head. OPEC has in the past managed to overcome serious internal rifts, such as over the Iran “Iraq War, by prioritising market management over political disputes. Yet the group is facing numerous crises, with Russian oil exports pressured due to U.S.