4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes western Nepal, no damage reported

The earthquake was recorded at 1:08 am, with its epicentre located at the Dantola area of Bajhang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre

earthquake
Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making it extremely vulnerable to earthquakes. It experiences multiple quakes in any given year. | AI generated image
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 6:40 PM IST
A 4.9-magnitude earthquake jolted western Nepal's Sudurpashchim province on Thursday. There were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the earthquake.

The earthquake was recorded at 1:08 am, with its epicentre located at the Dantola area of Bajhang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre.

The Bajhang district is situated around 475 km West of Kathmandu.

Tremors were also felt in the neighbouring districts of Bajura, Baitadi and Darchula.

There was no immediate report about any damage caused by the tremor.

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making it extremely vulnerable to earthquakes. It experiences multiple quakes in any given year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :World NewsNepalNepal eathquakeNatural Disasters

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

