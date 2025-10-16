Home / World News / Chinese carriers challenge Trump's plan to restrict Russia airspace use

Chinese carriers challenge Trump's plan to restrict Russia airspace use

In a filing to the US Department of Transportation, Air China said it opposes the proposal, arguing that it would cause inconvenience to passengers

airports, passengers
This comes after the Donald Trump-led US administration on October 9 proposed barring Chinese airlines from flying over Russian airspace on routes to and from the US, citing a disadvantage for American carriers | Image: Bloomberg
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 2:00 PM IST
Major Chinese airlines flying to the United States have objected to Washington to reconsider its plan to ban them from using Russian airspace on US routes, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.
 
In a filing to the US Department of Transportation on Tuesday (local time), Air China said it opposes the proposal, arguing it would cause inconvenience to passengers.
 
This comes after the Donald Trump-led US administration on October 9 proposed barring Chinese airlines from flying over Russian airspace on routes to and from the US, citing a disadvantage for American carriers.
 
Describing the current system as "unfair" and one that has resulted in "substantial adverse competitive effects on US air carriers", the department's proposal could come into effect as early as November.

Chinese airlines seek reconsideration of the ban

 
Air China said, "Air China estimates that at least 4,400 passengers holding Air China tickets for travel in November and December 2025 will be affected if the proposed restriction takes effect". It further added that this period includes major holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas, and the disruption would "significantly" impact passenger rights and public interests.
 
China's flag carrier has also urged the US' transportation department to allow a grace period of at least 60 days, should they decide to move ahead with the proposal. The grace period is to allow the passengers to rebook and to minimise any disruption to its operations.
 
Other airlines that have submitted official filings in response to the proposal include China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Hainan Airlines, Xiamen Airlines, and Sichuan Airlines.
 
Xiamen Airlines, in its filing, said that the re-routing would be environmentally counterproductive. It further added, "Mandatory re-routing will lead to increased flight distances, higher fuel consumption, and consequently greater carbon emissions. This runs counter to the shared goals of promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility in civil aviation.”
 
Calling for the safe, sustainable, and mutually beneficial operation of China–US air services to be maintained, Xiamen asked the US government to reconsider the proposal.

China's foreign ministry responds

 
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday (local time) said that the proposed restrictions targeting Chinese airlines were "not conducive to person-to-person exchanges” and would "undermine the interests of the US itself". 

US-China strained ties

 
The plan comes amid a broader escalation of tensions between the world's two most powerful economies. The plan was unveiled on the same day that Beijing announced plans to tighten export controls on rare earth and other items.
 
After Beijing's announcement, Trump slammed the move and said that the US will impose an additional tariff of 100 per cent starting November 1.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Donald TrumpUS ChinaAir ChinaTrump administrationTrump tariffsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

