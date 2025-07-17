Home / World News / 4 killed in Bangladesh's Gopalganj as NCP rally triggers violent clashes

4 killed in Bangladesh's Gopalganj as NCP rally triggers violent clashes

The violence broke out in the wake of a pre-scheduled NCP rally at Poura Park in Gopalganj town, which was opposed by AL supporters despite a recent government ban on all political activities

Supporters of the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina clash with the police in Gopalganj, Bangladesh. Photo: AP/PTI
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:46 AM IST
At least four people were killed and dozens injured in violent clashes between law enforcement personnel and Awami League (AL) supporters in Gopalganj on Wednesday, following tensions over a rally by the National Citizen Party (NCP), The Daily Star reported.

The violence broke out in the wake of a pre-scheduled NCP rally at Poura Park in Gopalganj town, which was opposed by AL supporters despite a recent government ban on all political activities of the Awami League.

According to The Daily Star, hundreds of AL activists blocked the Gopalganj-Tekerhat road in the Ulpur area early on Wednesday by felling trees. Protesters also set fire to a government vehicle and vandalised another before storming the NCP rally venue.

Clashes intensified after NCP leaders left the rally and were reportedly attacked by AL supporters near Chowrangi. At least four people were killed and several others sustained injuries as confrontations spread across different parts of the district, the Daily Star in its report added.

In response, the government imposed a curfew from 8:00 pm on Wednesday to 6:00 pm on Thursday to bring the situation under control. Authorities also postponed the ongoing HSC, Alim, and HSC (Vocational) exams in Gopalganj, with notices issued by respective education boards around 10:30 pm.

Eyewitnesses claimed that police opened fire on demonstrators in some areas. A grocer in Chowrangi said he saw two people collapse as security forces fired shots to disperse the crowd. One of the victims, Dipto, was reportedly on his way to his shop when he was shot in the abdomen, The Daily Star reported.

Speaking at a press conference in Khulna, NCP Convener Nahid Islam said, "After concluding our rally in Gopalganj, we were heading towards Madaripur when armed goons of the Awami League attacked our motorcade." Despite the attack, the party plans to go ahead with its rally in Faridpur today, The Daily Star quoted him as saying.

Before the rally began, 200-300 armed individuals stormed the venue, tore down banners, and exploded crude bombs, forcing police officers to retreat temporarily. NCP leaders, including Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, later arrived and helped push back the attackers with police support.

The Chief Adviser's Press Wing strongly condemned the attack on NCP members, describing it as "utterly indefensible" and assuring that those responsible would be punished. Other political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, also condemned the violence, according to The Daily Star.

Topics :BangladeshAwami League rally attackProtestDeath toll

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

