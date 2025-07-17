Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 08:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Bangladesh halts demolition of Satyajit Ray's ancestral home in Mymensingh

Bangladesh halts demolition of Satyajit Ray's ancestral home in Mymensingh

The Ministry of External Affairs said it would be willing to coordinate with Bangladesh to preserve the site

Demolition of Satyajit Ray's Ancestral Home in Bangladesh Halted Amid Outcry from India

Satyajit Ray ancestral home demolition halted | Credit: X

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The demolition of iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s ancestral home in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, has been paused following protests from India and cultural advocates. The house, once owned by Ray’s grandfather and Bengal renaissance figure Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury, had been marked for demolition over safety concerns.
 
Bangladesh officials told The Daily Star that the decision to demolish the building was made by a local committee because the house had been abandoned for over a decade. Officials added that a new building in its place would be used for a school that has been running from rented premises nearby. The new building was intended to continue the academy’s activities in a safer environment.
 
 
News of the demolition, however, triggered strong reactions in India with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issuing a statement expressing “profound regret” over the demolition. The MEA spoke of the site’s “landmark status” and called for its repair and conversion into a museum. The ministry further stated that India would be willing to cooperate with Bangladesh in preserving the house as “a symbol of the shared culture of India and Bangladesh”.
 
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also described the reports of the demolition as “extremely distressing.” In a statement on X, she wrote, “The Ray family is one of the foremost bearers and carriers of Bengali culture. Upendrakishore is a pillar of Bengal’s renaissance. Therefore, I believe this house is intricately tied to the cultural history of Bengal.”
   

More From This Section

Ladakh

Indian Army tests Akash Prime missile in Ladakh, scores 2 direct hits

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Self-reliance in UAVs, C-UAS strategic imperative for India: CDS Chauhan

MEA, Ministry of External Affairs

India always stood by regional partners as 1st responder during crisis: MEA

United Nations Security Council

Unaccountability for crimes against UN troops hampers peace efforts: India

Missiles, Missile, Iran

Russia launches attacks on four Ukrainian cities, at least 15 injured

Topics : Bangladesh India-Bangladesh India-Bangladesh ties cinemas film industry BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon