Bangladesh halts demolition of Satyajit Ray's ancestral home in Mymensingh

The demolition of iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s ancestral home in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, has been paused following protests from India and cultural advocates. The house, once owned by Ray’s grandfather and Bengal renaissance figure Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury, had been marked for demolition over safety concerns.
Bangladesh officials told The Daily Star that the decision to demolish the building was made by a local committee because the house had been abandoned for over a decade. Officials added that a new building in its place would be used for a school that has been running from rented premises nearby. The new building was intended to continue the academy’s activities in a safer environment.
News of the demolition, however, triggered strong reactions in India with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issuing a statement expressing “profound regret” over the demolition. The MEA spoke of the site’s “landmark status” and called for its repair and conversion into a museum. The ministry further stated that India would be willing to cooperate with Bangladesh in preserving the house as “a symbol of the shared culture of India and Bangladesh”.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also described the reports of the demolition as “extremely distressing.” In a statement on X, she wrote, “The Ray family is one of the foremost bearers and carriers of Bengali culture. Upendrakishore is a pillar of Bengal’s renaissance. Therefore, I believe this house is intricately tied to the cultural history of Bengal.”