466 arrested during London protest backing banned group Palestine Action

Under the UK's Terrorism Act 2000, membership in or support for the group is now a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison

Police in London have arrested 466 people during a protest in support of Palestine Action. (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
Police in London have arrested 466 people during a protest in support of Palestine Action, which the British government designated a "terror organisation" last month, Al Jazeera reported.

The arrests took place at Parliament Square by 9 pm local time (20:00 GMT) on Saturday, with the Metropolitan Police stating the detainees were held "for showing support for Palestine Action."

"It will take time, but we will arrest anyone expressing support for Palestine Action," the police force said in a post on X.Videos on social media showed officers removing demonstrators seated across the square, holding placards reading, "I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action."

Defend Our Juries, the advocacy group behind the protest, wrote on X, "The people are collectively opposing the genocide in Gaza and the Palestine Action ban."

Under the UK's Terrorism Act 2000, membership in or support for the group is now a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego reported from the scene that the threat of arrest "hasn't deterred any supporters" of the group. "Something as simple as wearing a t-shirt saying, 'I support Palestine Action', or even having that written on a sheet of paper," could lead to detention, she added.

Protester Paddy Friend said, "If we can't come down with seven words on a sign and sit quietly, then what does freedom of speech mean?"

Amnesty International UK condemned the arrests as "a violation of the UK's international obligations to protect the rights of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly."

Labour MP John McDonnell also criticised the police action, calling it "a disgrace that people are being arrested for upholding our democratic rights."

The ban on Palestine Action was issued after members of the group broke into a military airbase in June and damaged two Airbus Voyager aircraft used for air-to-air refuelling, Al Jazeera reported.

Palestine Action says the aircraft "can be used to refuel and have been used to refuel Israeli fighter jets" involved in the Gaza conflict.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :BritainpalestineLondon

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

