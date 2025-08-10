World leaders hail Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal, urge cautious optimism

Residents and politicians in Armenia and Azerbaijan responded Saturday with cautious hope and skepticism in some cases after their leaders signed a US-brokered agreement at the White House aimed at ending decades of hostilities.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed the agreement on Friday in the presence of US President Donald Trump, who stood between the leaders as they shook hands a gesture Trump reinforced by clasping their hands together.

While the agreement does not constitute a formal peace treaty, it represents a significant diplomatic step toward normalisation of relations. The two countries remain technically at war, and the deal does not resolve the longstanding dispute over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

It does, however, reflect the shifting power dynamics following Azerbaijan's 2023 military victory, which forced the withdrawal of Armenian forces and ethnic Armenians from the region. ALSO READ: Trump to meet Armenia & Azerbaijan leaders to sign US-brokered peace deal Among the agreement's provisions is the creation of a new transit corridor, dubbed the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, highlighting a changing geopolitical landscape amid declining Russian influence in the South Caucasus. Nagorno-Karabakh has been at the heart of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict since the Soviet Union's collapse. Although internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, the mountainous region was controlled for decades by ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia. Two wars in the early 1990s and again in 2020 left tens of thousands dead and displaced. In 2023, Azerbaijan regained control of most of the territory in a swift offensive.

Hopeful for peace and a weaker Moscow Ali Karimli, head of the opposition People's Front of Azerbaijan Party, wrote on Facebook that the signing of the agreement has undoubtedly brought Azerbaijan and Armenia significantly closer to peace, and noted that it delivered another blow to Russia's influence in the South Caucasus, while deepening ties with the US. Arif Hajili, chairman of Azerbaijani opposition party Musavat, said he believed that the most positive aspect of the initialling in Washington was the absence of Russia from the process. He said lasting stability in the region hinges on the continual dwindling of Russian power, which depends on the outcome of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Hajili also warned of lingering challenges, including Armenia's economic dependence on Russia and some 2 million Azerbaijanis living in Russia. Russia will continue to use these factors as levers of pressure, he said. Hope on the streets of Azerbaijan's capital We have been waiting for a long time for this agreement to be signed, a resident of Baku, Gunduz Aliyev, told The Associated Press. We did not trust our neighbour, Armenia. That's why a strong state was needed to act as a guarantor. Russia couldn't do it, but the United States succeeded. The US is taking full responsibility for security. This will bring peace and stability," said another, Ali Mammadov. "Borders will open soon, and normal relations with Armenia will be established. Abulfat Jafarov, also in Baku, expressed gratitude to all three leaders involved.

Peace is always a good thing, he said. "We welcome every step taken towards progress. More divided views in the Armenian capital Some people in Yerevan were unsure of the meaning of the agreement. I feel uncertain because much still needs clarification. There are unclear aspects, and although the prime minister of Armenia made some statements from the US, more details are needed, Edvard Avoyan said. But entrepreneur Hrach Ghasumyan could see economic benefits. If gas and oil pipelines pass through Armenia and railway routes are opened, it would be beneficial for the country, he said. Until now, all major routes have passed through Georgia, leaving Armenia sidelined and economically limited.

Others were skeptical that peace could be achieved, and expressed discontent with the terms of the agreement. That declaration is unlikely to bring real peace to the region, and we are well aware of Azerbaijan's stance, Ruzanna Ghazaryan said. This initial agreement offers us nothing; the concessions are entirely one-sided. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday spoke to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and congratulated him on the signing of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace accord, reached on Friday (local time) in Washington DC, US. Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar wrote, "Good to speak to Armenian FM. Congratulated him on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Treaty reached in Washington DC."

He further said, "This is an important achievement for dialogue and diplomacy that India advocates." Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, has also welcomed the agreement reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan, brokered by the United States and signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The Secretary General commended the commitment of President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan to dialogue and confidence-building, and praised the efforts made by US President Donald Trump in facilitating the agreement. Israeli leaders on Saturday night praised the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace accords signed in Washington. Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed an agreement brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump to end a decades-long conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"Congratulations to President Trump! Your bold leadership and global vision have made another peace agreement possible," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted. "I also congratulate President Aliyev, Prime Minister Pashinyan, and the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia on signing this historic agreement." Netanyahu added, "May you all enjoy a new era of reconciliation and shared prosperity." President Isaac Herzog tweeted that he was "deeply moved to see the signing of the historic agreement," adding, "Great achievement President Trump! Thank you for your leadership and passionate commitment to help reach peace in our world. I hope and pray we will see many more historic achievements around the world under your leadership - above all the urgent return of our hostages from the hell they are going through at the hands of Hamas in Gaza."