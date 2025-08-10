US inflation likely to rise in July as higher tariffs drive up prices

By Vince Golle and Craig Stirling

US consumers probably experienced a slight pickup in underlying inflation in July as retailers gradually raised prices on a variety of items subject to higher import duties.

ALSO READ: US gold bar tariffs spark market turmoil and price surge in New York The core consumer price index, regarded as a measure of underlying inflation because it strips out volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.3 per cent in July, according to the median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists. In June, core CPI edged up 0.2 per cent from the prior month.

While that would be the biggest gain since the start of the year, Americans — at least those who drive — are finding some offset at the gas pump. Cheaper gasoline probably helped limit the overall CPI to a 0.2 per cent gain, the government’s report on Tuesday is expected to show. Higher US tariffs have started to filter through to consumers in categories such as household furnishings and recreational goods. But a separate measure of core services inflation has so far remained tame. Still, many economists expect higher import duties to keep gradually feeding through. That’s the dilemma for Federal Reserve officials who’ve kept interest rates unchanged this year in hopes of gaining clarity on whether tariffs will lead to sustained inflation. At the same time, the labor market — the other half of their dual policy mandate — is showing signs of losing momentum.

As concerns build about the durability of the job market, many companies are exploring ways to limit the tariff pass-through to price-sensitive consumers. Economists expect government figures on Friday to show a solid gain in July retail sales as incentives helped fuel vehicle purchases and Amazon’s Prime Day sale drew in online shoppers. What Bloomberg Economics Says: “One reason firms are having trouble hiking prices is that households’ real disposable income growth has been dismal — running at a third of the pandemic peak. Incorporating payroll revisions, we estimate that real income growth actually contracted in June. Yet nominal retail sales were likely robust in July. We caution against equating a strong headline print with resilient consumption.”

—Anna Wong, Stuart Paul, Eliza Winger, Estelle Ou and Chris G. Collins, economists. ALSO READ: Trump tariffs may cut India's US-bound exports by up to 50%: GTRI Excluding auto dealers, economists have penciled in a more moderate advance. And when adjusted for price changes, the retail sales figures will likely underscore an uninspiring consumer spending environment. Among other economic data in the coming week, a Fed report is likely to show stagnant factory output as manufacturers contend with evolving tariffs policy. A preliminary trade truce between the US and China is set to expire on Tuesday, but a move to extend the detente is still possible.

The Bank of Canada will release a summary of the deliberations that led it to hold its benchmark rate at 2.75 per cent for a third consecutive meeting; it also left the door open to more cuts if the economy weakens and inflation is contained. Home sales data for July will reveal whether sales gains continued for a third straight month. Elsewhere, several Chinese data releases, gross domestic product readings for the UK and Switzerland, and a possible rate cut in Australia are among the highlights. Asia Asia has a hectic data calendar, led by a wave of Chinese indicators, GDP reports from several economies, and a closely-watched rate decision in Australia. The week will see credit numbers from China, which will be assessed for signs that policymakers’ efforts to revive economic growth are beginning to bear fruit. Money supply data will offer a complementary signal on underlying liquidity conditions.

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia is poised to lower policy rates for a third time this year after second-quarter inflation cooled further. A gauge of Australian business confidence due the same day will offer a timely read on sentiment heading into the second half. Wednesday brings Australia’s wages data, followed by the employment report on Thursday. India reports CPI data on Tuesday, which will likely show prices cooled further in July from a year ago. Wholesale prices follow on Thursday, and will indicate whether cost pass-through remains muted. Trade figures during the week will show how strong India’s external sector was before Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods over its ongoing purchases of Russian energy, taking the total import levy to 50 per cent.

On Wednesday, Thailand’s central bank is expected to cut rates amid subdued price pressures and weak economic growth. The same day, New Zealand releases retail card spending data, South Korea publishes its unemployment rate for July, and Japan releases its producer price index — a gauge of wholesale inflation. China’s big reveal comes on Friday, with a suite of July activity data including industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, and jobless figures. Also on Friday, Japan publishes preliminary estimates of second-quarter GDP, with forecasts suggesting the country likely avoided a recession. ALSO READ: Tariffs drive June inflation rise in US, delaying Fed rate cut hopes Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and Hong Kong are among the other economies reporting GDP, providing a broader look at growth momentum and external balances across the region.

Europe, Middle East, Africa The UK will take prominence again with some key data reports. Following Thursday’s Bank of England rate cut, after which officials said they’re on “alert” for second-round effects from a spike in inflation, wage data will be released on Tuesday. Economists anticipate a slight slowdown in pay growth for private-sector workers. Meanwhile, second-quarter GDP is expected to show economic momentum slowing sharply after a growth spurt at the start of the year, meshing with the BOE’s view that the economy has started to show more slack. Much of continental Europe will be on holiday on Friday, and data may be sparse too. Germany’s ZEW index of investor sentiment comes on Tuesday. In the wider euro region, a second take of GDP, along with June industrial production, will be published on Thursday.

In Switzerland, still reeling from Trump’s imposition of a 39 per cent tariff, initial data on Friday may reveal that the economy suddenly contracted in the second quarter, even before that trade shock hit. Norwegian inflation is set for Monday. Three days later, the central bank in Oslo is likely to keep its rate at 4.25 per cent after its first post-pandemic cut in June surprised investors. Recent data included weaker retail sales, rising unemployment and gloomier industrial sentiment, though price pressures have also appeared to be stickier. Most economists expect two more quarter-point cuts in Norway this year, in September and December.

Some monetary decisions are also due in Africa: On Tuesday, Kenya’s central bank will probably adjust the key rate lower for a seventh straight time, from 9.75 per cent, with inflation expected to remain below the 5 per cent midpoint of its target range in the near term.

Uganda’s policymakers will probably leave their rate at 9.75 per cent to gauge the impact of US tariffs on inflation and keep local debt and swaps attractive to investors.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Zambia may cut borrowing costs. Its real interest rate is the highest in six years, with the spread between the policy benchmark and the annual inflation rate at 1.5 percentage points in July after price growth eased.

Namibia may also lower its rate, to 6.5 per cent from 6.75 per cent, in a bid to boost the economy. Inflation there is near the floor of its 3 per cent to 6 per cent target range.

In Russia on Wednesday, analysts expect inflation to have fallen below 9 per cent in July from 9.4 per cent a month earlier. Turkish central bank Governor Fatih Karahan will present the latest 2025 inflation outlook at a quarterly meeting on Thursday.

And finally, on Friday in Israel, inflation is expected to have eased to 3.1 per cent in July from 3.3 per cent a month earlier. Latin America Brazil’s central bank gets the week rolling with its Focus survey of market expectations. Analysts have been slowly trimming their consumer price forecasts, but all estimates remain well above the 3 per cent target through the forecast horizon. Data on Tuesday should show that Brazilian consumer prices for July ticked down ever so slightly from June’s 5.35 per cent print, substantiating the central bank’s hawkish rate hold at 15 per cent on July 30.

Chile’s central bank on Wednesday publishes the minutes of its July 29 meeting, at which policymakers delivered their first cut of 2025, voting unanimously for a quarter-point reduction, to 4.75 per cent. The post-decision statement maintained guidance for more monetary easing in the coming quarters due to a weak labor market and slowing inflation. Also due on Wednesday is Argentina’s July consumer prices report. Analysts surveyed by the central bank expect a slight uptick in the monthly reading from June’s 1.6 per cent, with the year-on-year figure drifting lower from 39.4 per cent. Inflation in Peru’s megacity capital of Lima has been below the 2 per cent midpoint of the central bank’s target range all year, but the early consensus expects the central bank to keep its key rate unchanged at 4.5 per cent for a third straight meeting.