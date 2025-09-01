Home / World News / 5 crew members killed after helicopter crashes in PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan

5 crew members killed after helicopter crashes in PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan

It is the second crash in recent weeks after a helicopter of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government crashed last month

pakistan Flag
The exact reason for the crash was not known (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 1:13 PM IST
At least five crew members, including two pilots, died on Monday when the helicopter they were flying crashed in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan, officials said.

The aircraft crashed in the Chilas area of Diamer district, Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said in a statement.

One of our helicopters has crashed in Thor, Chilas, he said, adding the crew included two pilots and three technical staff.

Diamer Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Hameed, in a statement, said five casualties occurred due to the crash. The helicopter was conducting a test landing on a newly-proposed helipad, he added.

The exact reason for the crash was not known. It is the second crash in recent weeks after a helicopter of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government crashed last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

