Israel Defense Forces kill Hamas Nakba unit commander Ahmed Musa in Gaza

Among the terrorists eliminated were Ahmed Musa, commander of the Nakba unit and Omar Alhandi, commander of a terror platoon entrenched in western Jabalia

ANI Middle East
Israel-Gaza conflict

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 6:46 AM IST
The IDF reported that its forces in Gaza, under the direction of the Intelligence Division, eliminated a number of terrorists from Hamas' Nakba unit who participated in the October 7 massacre.

Among the terrorists eliminated were Ahmed Musa, commander of the Nakba unit and Omar Alhandi, commander of a terror platoon entrenched in western Jabalia.

Also, IDF reservists from the 252nd Division attacked 19 Hamas terrorists overnight who were preparing to attack its forces.

In addition, fighters from the 401st Armored Brigade Combat reconnaissance unit located and destroyed a container on the beach that contained about 20 rocket launchers.

In yet another example of Hamas hiding weapons and rockets amid civilians, during a brigade-level assault carried out by paratroopers in the neighbourhood of Sheikh Ejalin, the force found a rocket launcher near residential buildings. All the weapons found were destroyed or confiscated by IDF forces.

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 6:46 AM IST

