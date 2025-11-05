Home / World News / 7 dead after UPS cargo jet crashes in Kentucky, toll expected to rise

7 dead after UPS cargo jet crashes in Kentucky, toll expected to rise

Video circulating on social media showed the Honolulu-bound McDonnell Douglas MD-11 struggling to get airborne, with one of its engines on fire, before exploding in a fireball

Kentucky crash, plane crash
Several explosions, a lingering fire and potentially flammable debris at Louisville’s Muhammad Ali airport complicated the efforts of emergency crews | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 10:10 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Allyson Versprille, Cailley LaPara and Siddharth Philip
 
At least seven people are dead, and the toll is expected to rise, after a United Parcel Service Inc. freighter jet crashed and exploded shortly after takeoff on Tuesday from Louisville, Kentucky. 
 
Video circulating on social media showed the Honolulu-bound McDonnell Douglas MD-11 struggling to get airborne, with one of its engines on fire, before exploding in a fireball beyond the end of the runway. A separate clip posted by local news station WLKY showed a large area of the ground on fire in the aftermath of the crash. Plumes of smoke were visible for miles.
 
At least 11 people were also injured, and the number of casualties is likely to increase after the crash, which occurred around 5:15 p.m. local time, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a post on X.
 
“Anybody who has seen the images and the video know how violent this crash is,” Beshear told reporters at a briefing earlier on Tuesday. He added there was no word yet on the status of the three crew members onboard the jet.
 
Several explosions, a lingering fire and potentially flammable debris at Louisville’s Muhammad Ali airport complicated the efforts of emergency crews looking for victims and securing the area, authorities told reporters. Officials halted operations at the airport, home to UPS’ main global hub, known as Worldport. 
 
The incident adds to a deadly year for global aviation. Just three weeks ago, a cargo plane skidded off the runway and into the sea at Hong Kong International Airport, killing two ground crew. In June, 241 people died on an Air India flight that crashed just after takeoff, and in January a US Army helicopter collided with an American Airlines Group Inc. regional jet on approach to Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington.  
 
The crash of UPS Flight 2976 also comes at a time of widespread air travel disruptions across America caused by air traffic controller shortages since the US government shutdown began Oct. 1. 
 
UPS said an MD-11 with three crew was involved in an accident and it hadn’t confirmed any injuries or casualties. Boeing Co., which took over McDonnell Douglas in 1997, said it stands ready to support its customer and has offered technical assistance to the National Transportation Safety Board. The company said it will “work tirelessly” with state and local authorities on response efforts.
 
The Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB will investigate, with the latter air accident body leading the probe, the FAA said. The NTSB said its investigative team will arrive Wednesday.
 
The cause of the crash wasn’t clear. Typically such incidents are triggered by one or more operational, mechanical and environmental factors, established by investigators over weeks and months.
 
Flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed the 34-year-old aircraft reaching takeoff speeds and climbing to around 175 feet (53 meters) before plummeting to the ground. 
 
The three-engine widebody jet, a stretched version of the DC-10, was launched in 1986 but was eclipsed by more efficient twin-engine models like Boeing’s 777. UPS operated 27 of the type as of Sept. 30, according to a company filing, and is one of the biggest operators of MD-11s followed by rival FedEx Corp.
 
Beshear also said information gathered so far suggests at least two businesses were hit, including a petroleum recycling company and an autoparts shop. Those businesses have accounted for all but two of their employees, he said.
 
However, “they do not know how many other individuals, customers or others could have been onsite at the time,” he said, adding that it may take a while for officials to determine that information.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US elections: Women make history with wins in Virginia, Detroit, New Jersey

Trump aware of Cheney's death as flags lowered to half-staff: White House

Zohran Mamdani is new mayor of New York City: 5 things to know about him

Indian-origin Pureval pips JD Vance's half-brother in Cincinnati mayor race

Supreme Court confronts Trump's sweeping power over global economy

Topics :airplane crashplane crashair crash

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story