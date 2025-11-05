Trump aware of Cheney's death as flags lowered to half-staff: White House

The White House on Tuesday offered a subdued response following the death of former Vice President Dick Cheney, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirming that President Donald Trump was "aware" of Cheney's passing and that flags had been lowered to half-staff.

"I know the president is aware of the former vice president's passing, and as you saw, flags have been lowered to half-staff in accordance with statutory law," Leavitt told reporters during Tuesday's press briefing.

She, however, did not respond to questions regarding whether Trump intended to attend Cheney's funeral or if he had personally spoken to members of the Cheney family.

Flags at the White House were lowered within hours of the announcement of Cheney's death on Tuesday morning. Former US Vice President Richard Bruce Cheney, hailed as America's most powerful modern vice president and often described as the chief architect of the Iraq War, passed away at the age of 84 due to medical complications, CNN reported citing a statement by his family. "His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed," the family said, adding that he died due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.

Remembered by his family as a man of deep values and patriotism, they described him as someone who "taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honour, love, kindness, and fly fishing." Cheney, who served as the 46th vice president alongside former President George W. Bush for two terms between 2001 and 2009, was widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in American politics. Born on January 30, 1941, in Lincoln, Nebraska, he began his political journey during the Ford administration, where he was picked by Donald Rumsfeld as his deputy White House chief of staff and later succeeded him in 1975.

His career took a decisive turn when, during President Jimmy Carter's term, Cheney ran for Congress and was elected to Wyoming's sole US House seat in 1978. He went on to serve six terms, eventually becoming House minority whip. In 1989, President George H. W. Bush, who had served alongside Cheney in the Ford administration, appointed him as defence secretary, calling him a "trusted friend, adviser." As Pentagon chief, Cheney oversaw major military operations, including the US invasion of Panama in 1989 and Operation Desert Storm in 1991, which expelled Iraqi forces from Kuwait. After leaving office, Cheney briefly explored a presidential bid for the 1996 election but decided against running.