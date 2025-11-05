Home / World News / Zohran Mamdani is new mayor of New York City: 5 things to know about him

Zohran Mamdani is new mayor of New York City: 5 things to know about him

Zohran Mamdani, 34, has scripted history as the first Muslim and among the youngest mayors of New York City, signalling a leftward shift in the city's political landscape

Zohran Mamdani
Zohran Mamdani is New York City's first Muslim mayor and one of the youngest to hold the post in more than a century.(Photo: Facebook/Zohran Kwame Mamdani)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 9:41 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old Democrat and state assemblymember from Queens, has been elected mayor of New York City, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in a closely watched race, according to the Associated Press.
 
Mamdani’s victory marks a watershed moment for America’s largest city, making him both its first Muslim mayor and one of the youngest to hold the post in more than a century. The result underscores a growing appetite among voters for progressive leadership focused on affordability and inclusion.
 

Here are five things to know about Zohran Mamdani

 
1. Born in Kampala, Uganda, to academic and artistic parents, Mamdani moved to New York City as a child and grew up in Queens. His father, academic Mahmood Mamdani, and mother, filmmaker Mira Nair, are prominent figures in their respective fields. Educated in the United States, Mamdani later became a naturalised citizen and entered local politics through grassroots organising.
 
2. Mahmood Mamdani, Zohran’s father, is of Gujarati Indian descent and was born in Bombay (now Mumbai) before his family settled in Uganda. His mother, Mira Nair, is of Punjabi Hindu origin, and is known for making films such as Salaam Bombay! and Mississippi Masala. The family relocated to the United States when Zohran was about seven years old. 
 
3. Zohran Mamdani is married to Rama Duwaji, a Syrian-American artist, illustrator and ceramicist. They first met in 2021 on the dating app Hinge and became engaged in October 2024. The couple celebrated a civil marriage ceremony at the New York City Clerk’s office in early 2025.
 
4. Before his mayoral run, Mamdani represented Astoria in the New York State Assembly, where he gained prominence as part of the Democratic Socialists of America. He has championed policies such as fare-free public buses, universal childcare, expanded tenants’ rights, and a higher minimum wage. His campaign message centred on building a fairer and more affordable city.
 
5. Zohran Mamdani also ventured into rap in high school, performing under stage names such as Young Cardamom and later Mr Cardamom. In 2016, he released the multilingual EP Sidda Mukyaalo with Ugandan rapper HAB, featuring six tracks in six languages that drew on his roots and cultural experience. He also contributed musically to the film Queen of Katwe, directed by his mother, including the track “#1 Spice”.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian-origin Pureval pips JD Vance's half-brother in Cincinnati mayor race

Supreme Court confronts Trump's sweeping power over global economy

Cornell eyes $1 billion bond sale amid Trump's higher education squeeze

UK enlists 60 big employers in drive to improve occupational healthcare

A little noted element propelled Zohran Mamdani's rise: Gen Z loneliness

Topics :New York CityUS ElectionUS RepublicansMuslimMira NairBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story