'A profound loss': Sheikh Hasina condoles death of former rival Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed condolences over the death of her archrival Khaleda Zia, who dominated the country's politics alongside her for decades.

In a condolence message posted on the Awami League's X account on Tuesday, Hasina described Zia as a significant figure in the country's political history.

The 78-year-old Awami League leader highlighted her role as Bangladesh's first woman prime minister and her contributions to the struggle to establish democracy.

As the first woman prime minister of Bangladesh, and for her role in the struggle to establish democracy, her contributions to the nation were significant and will be remembered, Hasina said.

ALSO READ: Khaleda Zia: From political widow to Bangladesh's 1st woman prime minister She added that Zia's death marked a profound loss for Bangladesh's political life and for the leadership of the BNP. Zia, the longtime chief of BNP and a three-time prime minister, died earlier in the day in Dhaka after a prolonged illness. She was 80. Hasina also offered prayers for Zia's soul and conveyed sympathy to her family, including her son and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, as well as to party leaders and supporters. I hope Almighty Allah grants them patience, strength and comfort to endure this difficult time, she said.