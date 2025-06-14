Home / World News / Above-ground part of Iran's main nuclear site destroyed: UN nuclear chief

Above-ground part of Iran's main nuclear site destroyed: UN nuclear chief

The main centrifuge facility underground did not appear to have been hit, but the loss of power could have damaged the infrastructure

United Nations
Iran retaliated late on Friday by unleashing scores of ballistic missiles on Israel
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 6:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that Israeli strikes destroyed the above-ground section of Iran's main nuclear facility at Natanz. He said all the electrical infrastructure and emergency power generators were destroyed as well as a section of the facility where uranium was enriched up to 60 per cent.

The main centrifuge facility underground did not appear to have been hit, but the loss of power could have damaged the infrastructure there, he said.

ALSO READ: 78 killed, over 320 injured in Israeli attacks: Iranian envoy tells UNSC

Israel launched blistering attacks on the heart of Iran's nuclear and military structure on Friday, deploying warplanes and drones previously smuggled into the country to attack key facilities and kill top generals and scientists -- a barrage it said was necessary before its adversary got any closer to building an atomic weapon.

Iran retaliated late on Friday by unleashing scores of ballistic missiles on Israel, where explosions flared in the skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and shook the buildings below.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Marines take over some security in LA as cities prep for 'No Kings' rallies

Israel claims striking nuclear site in Isfahan, Iran yet to respond

Jaishankar, Iranian counterpart Araghchi discuss latest situation

Israel-Iran Highlights: Trump says it's unclear if Iran has nuclear program, Israel continues attack

200 Marines moved into Los Angeles to protect federal property, personnel

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictIranIran nuclear agreementunscUN Security Council

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story