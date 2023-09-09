Accelerate climate action with focus on gender equality: G20 Declaration

Recognising the impact of climate change on all women and girls, the G20 countries have agreed to take urgent action to address climate change, focusing on gender equality.



In the G20 Declaration, the countries agreed to increase women's participation, partnership, decision-making, and leadership in disaster risk reduction strategies and climate change mitigation and adaptation.



The countries also agreed to support gender-responsive and environment-resilient solutions, including water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) solutions, to build resilience to the impact of climate change and environmental degradation.



The G20 grouping also advocated for investing in empowering all women and girls and reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing women's effective participation as decision-makers in addressing global challenges. The countries announced they were committed to achieving the Brisbane Goal to reduce the gap in labour force participation.



The G20 countries have established a new working group to promote women's empowerment, and Brazil will assume leadership of this group during its presidency of the G20.



New Delhi Leadership Declaration



Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the G20 has reached a consensus on the New Delhi Leadership Declaration.



India's G20 Sherpa Kant said that the New Delhi Declaration emphasises sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth; accelerating progress on sustainable development goals (SDGs); and green development pact for a sustainable future.